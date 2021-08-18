The Waverly City Council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution to purchase two sets of rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) for heavily used intersections of Fourth Street Southwest.
The move comes after a July 12 discussion about the intersection of Fourth Street and Seventh Avenue Southwest, where an SUV collided with a pedestrian June 25. The measure not only provides for a set of beacons to be installed there, but also at the intersection at Second Avenue Southwest, which also sees quite a bit of foot traffic.
KW Electric Inc. of Cedar Falls will sell each set of beacons to the city for $14,500, or a total of $29,000, while Waverly Utilities will install the electrical connections to them for $1,000. The $30,000 total will come from either Road Use Tax, Local Option Sales Tax or the city’s general fund, according to a memo in the council agenda packet prepared by Public Works Director and City Engineer Mike Cherry.
The Iowa Department of Transportation has permitted the city to place the beacons at the two intersections, as Fourth Street also is known as Business Highway 218 or Iowa Highway 116.
The installation is scheduled to take place in October.
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe appreciated the quick turnaround by city staff to establish the purchase of the signals, as well as to have the Second Avenue intersection included.
“That’s a really busy intersection for pedestrians, so I just appreciate staff’s work on this,” Rathe said.
In the memo, Cherry noted the Dry Run Creek greenbelt crosses under Fourth Street at Second Avenue, and one of the entrances into Memorial Park faces Seventh Avenue.
Also, pedestrians could cross Fourth Street at Second Avenue on their way to or from Waverly Health Center.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore also appreciated the pace of the staff’s work, but she had concerns over the type of signal being used at the crosswalks. She believes drivers have ignored the flashing yellow lights when a pedestrian activates them.
“I think we still need to do a lot of work when it comes to educating drivers or reinforcing the lack of response to these beacons by people that are literally just blowing right through them,” Beaufore said. “I just want to encourage people driving on the streets – even pedestrians that are walking – that it’s not always a guarantee that a car’s going to stop. I feel that … people who are driving being fully aware of every single one (of the RRFBs) that we have here in town.”
There is one other RRFB along the Fourth Street corridor, which is at Fifth Avenue Southwest. Many use that intersection to head to Kid’s Kingdom, the Waverly Municipal Pool and the north entrance to Memorial Park/Bremer County Fairgrounds. There also are two crossing beacons along Bremer Avenue, at the intersection of Sixth Street on the west side and Fourth Street on the east.
Rathe asked Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell if a driver at a stop sign on Second Avenue at Fourth Street could possibly take advantage of the crosswalk light activation to proceed when the beacon stops the north-south traffic.
Pursell said vehicular traffic would not have the right of way when walkers are crossing there.
“The north and south vehicles would still have the right of way after (pedestrians) clear that intersection,” he said.
Earlier in the meeting, the council recognized former Board of Adjustment member Al Charlson for his many years of service. Charlson wasn’t sure how long he was on the board, but he said the late Ivan Ackerman appointed him to the board.
“It was time well served,” Mayor Adam Hoffman said, while presenting Charlson with a certificate of appreciation. “You’ve seen a lot of things, like your board chair, Pete (Lampe) has as well.
“We appreciate everybody’s tenure of service to the community.”
After accepting the award, Charlson, who also recently stepped down as chairman of the Bremer County Democratic Party, thanked the council, administration and city staff for the opportunity to serve.
“I want to thank my fellow board members, who really made this a good experience,” Charlson said. “I want to thank (Planning and Zoning specialist) Isaac Pezley and his predecessors who consistently came in, gave us good guidance, good information and the basis from which we could act.”
He also gave his appreciation to Lampe, who kept the Board of Adjustment organized and consistent.
“He made sure we adhere to rules and the guidelines as we moved forward from case to case,” Charlson said.