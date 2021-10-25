What is the best way to service the needs of the City of Waverly and its residents?
Should the city invest in its infrastructure, parks and other amenities? Or should it reduce its tax burden on its residents so it could attract more people and businesses to town?
Those were among the views brought up by eight candidates for municipal office during a candidate forum sponsored by Waverly Newspapers Thursday night in the Ivan “Ike” Ackerman City Council Chambers.
The “Meeting of the Minds” forum, moderated by Waverly Newspapers editor Anelia K. Dimitrova, gave the public an opportunity to learn where each candidate stood on the issues, focused mostly on the three contested races.
Attending were Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen and his challenger, Blake Yanda; Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow, running unopposed; Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas and his challenger, Phil Trimble; At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe and her challenger, Troy Collins; and Mayor Adam Hoffman, who was running unopposed until Monday, when former Mayor Dean Soash announced he would accept the gavel if he wins a write-in vote (see adjacent story).
VISION FOR WAVERLY
The first formal question posed to the candidates was what they felt was their vision for the city over the next 10 years. The incumbents were looking forward to continuing what they had fostered over their respective time in city government.
Birgen said he wants to see the “slow, steady growth” continue in town.
“We like to point out that Waverly is the only town in Iowa that has grown in every U.S. Census,” Birgen said. “I would like to see us have more affordable housing for young families to move in. I think that is a priority for us, is to make sure that this is a place that promotes business and growth, so there are employees for those jobs that move in here.”
Kangas, who is running for his fourth term, agreed with that assessment and wanted to improve upon what Waverly has and make quality-of-life decisions better for the city. He said his first term started around the aftermath of the Floods of 2008, and two of the largest projects at the time were improvements to the Cedar River dam and the Dry Run Creek.
“That allowed us to move a large number of homes out of the flood plain, helped mitigate some of those concerns for a good portion of the town,” Kangas said. “There is a portion of town that still is very susceptible (to flooding), and we’ll need to address, and that’s southeast Waverly.”
Rathe added that the city is in a good position.
“People want to come here,” Rathe said. “I think in order to keep doing that, we have to remain a financially sound municipality. We have an excellent status financially. We are required by law to pay our bills every year, balance our budget, and financial institutions want to help us grow, because they know we pay our bills, and we do it in a timely fashion.”
Hoffman said when he ran in 2019, he ran on a growth and sustainability platform. He added when a city tries to do both, there is a balancing act.
“The Bremer Avenue Bridge going out is going to be a situation that we have to do deal with, really get behind our downtown businesses and support them,” the mayor said.
Most of the incumbents mentioned future projects like the future renovation of Memorial Park. Hoffman said while some call it a “centerpiece” project, he called the park a “center place,” as people would go to places.
Drenkow said that over the last four years, Waverly had invested heavily in infrastructure, including the utilities under Bremer Avenue when the Iowa Department of Transportation reconstructed it and the pending upgrade of the water pollution control facility. He emphasized the word “investing” because the funds allocated by the council are geared toward the town’s future.
“These are all projects that we needed to do to be able to grow,” Drenkow said. “We are very responsible with our spending.
“We bond much less than what we are able to bond under state law. We never bond 100% of what we can bond. All of our bonds are paid back in 10 years. We have no debt that is more than 10 years. Ten years from now, all of the debt that we currently have will be completely paid off.”
Collins said when he heard the word “investing” from the incumbents, he interprets it as “borrowing money.”
“That means we’re strapping loans to my kids’ backs,” he said. “We have to service that debt. What does it cost to service that debt?
“We’re wasting money servicing that debt instead of planning properly and doing projects as we have the funds.”
Trimble agreed with Kangas that the southeast quadrant of the city needs to be addressed. He said that when water overtopped some roads in that part of town on Aug. 30, and the Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District drove students through the flooding on buses to get to Southeast Elementary, was “terrifying.”
“That project is a safety issue, along with an infrastructure issue, regardless if it’s a bridge or raising Seventh Avenue, that would be something among the top of my priorities,” Trimble said.
He added that some projects, like the wastewater plant and the water mains, are being paid for through revenue bonds and not general obligation bonds.
“It’s very important as to where our funds are coming from,” he said.
Yanda wants to see more younger families to the area, and to do that, he wants Waverly to promote what’s currently here as well as improve the parks.
“Kid’s Kingdom is 30 years old,” he said. “Some of the other parks are getting up there in age, where it’s going to start costing more to maintain them than to start planning ahead and construct new.”
He also adheres to a policy of paying as the city goes rather than bonding.
“I know in my household, for everything, I don’t go out and borrow money,” Yanda said. “I know that’s the road Waverly’s gone down in the last four, five, six years.”
DIFFICULT DECISIONS/VOTES
Later, the incumbents were asked what the most difficult decisions or votes they had to make. Hoffman said he had to determine how the city would run its business when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a public health emergency on March 17, 2020.
“I took a firm stance initially with the city staff… We were going to follow the choice of our county public health experts, our state, our federal and our international (authorities),” Hoffman said. “Whatever guidance they hand us and articulate what we need to take, that’s what we’ll do.”
Drenkow said while most votes he took were easy when the issues are clear-cut. However, the closest vote was the situation over the Third Street Southeast Bridge, also known as the Green Bridge.
“I agonized over that decision for weeks, and kind of flipped back and forth depending on who I talked to,” he said before supporting a position of getting a new bridge there.
“I also understood the issues with the costs, it would be an extremely expensive project and would not really have the kind of benefits you would really hope that a bridge like that would have.”
Rathe said the Green Bridge situation was “a saga,” and there were opinions on both sides of the issue, which was “going on forever.”
“After listening to the presentations and reading the binder about the Third Street Taskforce years ago … it was a bridge that — before it was condemned — was used by people from all different areas,” she said.
“I was in support of a vehicular bridge there. We’re a river town. I think it makes sense for us to capitalize on the river and be able to get across the river.”
Kangas agreed that the Green Bridge was very involved, and one he was a part of. It also wasn’t clear-cut.
“The bridge was one that had five or six different options that people wanted this or that,” he said. “There wasn’t anything coalescing behind one single one.”
Birgen said the tough decision for him was the vote for the rezoning ordinance for the site at the corner of Fourth Street and 10th Avenue Southwest where Casey’s currently sits. He said residents in the area were against it, but the property owners who used to live nearby thought it would be a good opportunity for a commercial business there.
“There was a lot to unpack there, and there was not an obvious side to be on,” Birgen said. “Both sides made really good cases, and it was just not an obvious decision.”
HOW SPENDING CAN BE TRIMMED
All three of the challengers have told Waverly Newspapers, either in profiles or in opinion pieces, that the City of Waverly spends too much of taxpayers’ money. Dimitrova asked them if their plans would be manageable and legal.
Trimble and Collins simply pointed out projects that were examples of unnecessary spending: Trimble focused on the Cedar River Parkway Bridge and Collins the South Riverside Park Shelter.
Trimble said the city spent $350,000 on “decorative railings” on the span, which he said was the longest in Bremer County.
“When I look at a project, I say, ‘If we never did this, would people miss it?’” he said. “If it was a normal bridge, nobody would say, ‘Oh, that’s ugly.’ People would say, ‘Oh, look, there’s a bridge.’”
He also pointed out that the traffic level on Cedar River Parkway didn’t quite justify concrete there, and the city could’ve saved a lot of money if the road was asphalt.
“I’m not saying don’t do the project,” he said. “I’m saying we could’ve easily cut a million and a half or two million dollars off of that budget. Still have everything that we have today, just do it more economically.”
Collins called projects like the shelter “pet projects” because they don’t serve a functional purpose. He dubbed the shelter the “Farmer’s Market statue” because he said the design will not protect those under its roof from the elements.
“You’re going to be able to use it just like you’re going to run a farmers market normally on a nice day,” he said. “We’re not going to be able to use it on bad-weather days, in the winter. The money we wasted on that, I don’t get.”
He also has problems with the way the city studies issues, and he said that is also a waste of money.
“You know what? Go to the people of Waverly, and ask them what their thoughts are,” Collins said. “We have the ways to do it.”
Yanda said if elected, he will encourage the council to plan ahead for certain projects rather than spend on unneeded projects.
“I look out my door every day and see the farmer’s market there and wonder what they could’ve done with that money to … attract younger families here,” he said. “You could do a lot with $350,000 to attract families, businesses.”
However, in a final word of the night, Rathe said she wished the three challengers had sat in on budget sessions. The City Council starts crunching numbers starting in October and continuing into January before certifying the budget in March.
“We do plan ahead, routinely, when we’re looking at infrastructure or park projects, spending,” Rathe said. “We’re looking at 10-year plans, sometimes even longer, by city staff. I do think that we plan ahead, and I have yet to hear from the other candidates how they plan to attract workers other than cutting taxes. … People are moving here, and we are growing, in spite our alleged ‘tax problem.’
“I wonder, also, how much in value people’s homes have risen in the last 10-15 years. That has something to do with why taxes go up, is in the valuation of a home.”
To watch the forum in its entirety, go to the Waverly Newspapers Facebook page.