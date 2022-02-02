The Waverly City Council will consider the first reading of an amendment to the city traffic code replacing the section on off-road utility vehicles (ORVs) when it meets Monday.
The council is expected to get public comments on the matter for the Feb. 21 regular city council meeting.
When it met on Jan. 17, the council voted 6-1 to direct city staff to draft the amendment allowing utility task vehicles (UTVs) on city streets, unless otherwise prohibited by law. This is the ordinance being considered on first reading on Monday.
As city staff, Police Chief Richard Pursell presented ordinance updates to include ORVs as the council directed.
But in a council memo for Monday’s meeting, Pursell is recommending against the update that would expand ORV use, asking the council to consider if it is safe to do so. The council could hold their decision in light of a bill in the Iowa House about use of the vehicles on highways, he said.
A city ordinance a decade old allows ORVs to be driven on certain city streets for the purpose of snow removal, lawn care, landscaping, gardening and athletic events, Pursell writes.
The proposed amendment makes several changes to align with current code. It would require a biennial registration that expires on Dec. 31 rather than a one-time registration.
It would allow the operation of ORVs for ages 16 and up and with a valid driver’s license. ORVs could operate under the speed limit and up to 35 mph.
The ordinance would remove the defined purposes for operation on certain streets in the current ordinance and would exempt some vehicles.
Current Iowa Code says all-terrain vehicles shall not be operated on a highway unless they meet the use for agricultural purposes, by a licensed engineer/land surveyor, political subdivision/public utility, or maintenance by the Department of Natural Resources.
But it permits cities to designate streets within city limits for the operation of ORVs.
The council will have to decide which ORV definition to use.
Certain Iowa law (Chapter 321) restricts the size of an ORV engine to 1,500 cc and a total dry weight of 1,800 pounds.
Chapter 321I has three categories, and type three would not restrict the engine size or weight of the ORV. This same definition would allow utility vehicles from a local business that is currently restricted.
The council may consider if permitted use of ORVs will create an economic benefit for the city that offsets the safety concerns.
JAN. 17 DISCUSSION
Council members debated on Jan. 17 the relative safety — or lack thereof — of off-road vehicles, such as golf carts and UTVs.
Council and city staff were in consensus as far as saying that not all drivers drive safely, whether it is in golf carts, UTVs, or cars.
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow introduced a drafted resolution and said he had concerns with safety and noise but noted that noise may be addressed in a city ordinance.
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen was the lone opposition vote on the resolution moving forward on Jan. 17.
Birgen said manufacturers of UTVs explicitly say these are not for use on paved roads.
“I don’t think it’s fair to our police officers — it becomes an unenforceable responsibility,” Birgen said.
City Attorney William Werger said that if the city allows UTVs on city streets, the liability for negligence will still fall to drivers as with golf carts and cars.
The council discussed the potential issues of golf carts — both the lack of roll bar and instances of operator negligence with At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe having asked earlier about an OWI’s affect on the city’s liability before Werner answered.
“People who have a disability — that it would make it easier to get around,” Rathe said.
City Administrator James Bronner said he had seen, on the weekend of Jan. 14-16, people pulling their kids behind some kind of ORV while riding a sled.
Pursell told them, “Talking about the unsafety of another ORVs doesn’t make this ORV safe.
“If we did move forward, staff would need guidance,” Pursell continued. “The only thing that’s limited is use — what can that be used for. State law is not silent on ORVs. Every single reference (in) training you see to ORVs says not to be operated on roadways.”
Birgen said he had been contacted on the issue “just like everybody else.” UTV drivers, Birgen said, can put on hard tires for city streets. But UTVs can travel (at least) three times as fast as a golf cart. Birgen gave figures of about 12 mph for a golf cart to about 35 mph for a UTV.
“If a UTV is going three times as fast, I’m not sure a UTV is safer,” Birgen said.
Some models of UTVs can go as fast as a car, such as those with a 1,000 cc engine and above, according to industry statistics.
Birgen gave credence to the concern of fairness, that golf cart drivers going to the country club should not get more privileges than UTV drivers on a farm. “There are different classes of rules for each,” Birgen said, noting the rules may need a look.
Birgen later said a bill is in the Legislature to look at allowing all-terrain and off-road utility vehicles on highways. The bill, renumbered House File 2130, was read for the first time on Jan. 26 by the Committee on State Government.
“To the extent there is a double standard with golf carts, that needs rectified,” Ward 2 Councilwoman Julie Meyers said. Meyers joined other council members, such as Rathe, in expressing concern with where the liability falls.
“I’m bothered by the fact the manufacturers don’t put a stamp of approval,” Meyers said, noting the “liability of it.”
“It isn’t the allowance that causes the damage, it’s the negligence of the operator,” Werger said.
“Breaking the law — speeding, running stop signs, that’s their own choice,” Bronner added.