For most actions taken by the Waverly City Council, there might be a little discussion about the topic at hand, and then the members pass the measures either unanimously or near unanimously.
However, for two separate items during Monday’s meeting, the members decided to wait a few weeks before approving them. One was to appoint a new member to the Electric Utility Board of Trustees, and the other was to buy eight new chairs for the Waverly Municipal Airport.
The council also postponed a decision to approve Mayor Adam Hoffman’s suggestion to appoint John Baber to the Electric Utility Board of Trustees to replace Gaylan Brunssen, who recently resigned. The term would go through Dec. 31, 2025.
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow wondered why Hoffman had appointed Baber, as the board had submitted a list of names the members recommended, but none were considered.
“I would like to understand your rationale in putting forward this particular appointment,” Drenkow posed.
Hoffman said he received the list from board chairman Bob Brunkhorst, himself a former mayor, and then he spoke with both Brunkhorst and Baber separately about the opening.
“I had advised Mr. Brunkhorst that the way we feel here with the city for all appointments on boards and commissions is through the application process,” Hoffman said. “He needed to encourage those people to apply, even the person who was there… I said, ‘You needed to apply through the application process online,’ and Mr. Baber was the only application that I understand that was received by the city clerk.”
Drenkow asked if the utility board was aware of the process. Hoffman said all of the boards and commissions are aware of the process. However, guest councilperson Heidi Solheim, who is a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission and the acting CEO of Waverly Health Center, said that practice wasn’t as widely known as the mayor thought.
“It hadn’t been presented to me as a commission member,” Solheim said. “I would highly encourage that should be communicated well.”
The application to be considered for any of Waverly’s boards and commissions can be found the the city’s website at http://www.waverlyia.com/city-information/boards-commissions/.
The council will return to this appointment during its Oct. 4 meeting to allow more time for those interested to apply for the opening.
Earlier, the council took up a resolution to purchase the eight Lorell model LLR59519 mid-back office-style chairs at a quoted price from Riley’s Inc., of New Hampton, of $267 each, for a total of $2,136. The chairs in an office supply catalog had a list price of $309 each, according to an image provided in the agenda packet, and Riley’s had initially quoted $240 on Aug. 26, which includes assembly and delivery, but on Sept. 13 had been increased to $267.
However, At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider objected to the pricing and wanted to see the purchase be sourced differently.
“That chair model is like a $100 chair, that you can get at Walmart for $145 locally,” Schneider said.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore agreed with Schneider that the price was too high, though the current chairs at the airport, which are approximately 25 years old, need to be replaced.
“They should have been replaced a while ago,” Beaufore said. “I’m not sure $260-some a piece would be appropriate to spend.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen was concerned about the quality of a chair purchased at a discount store.
“I’m sure you can get a cheaper chair at Walmart, but I’m not sure that chair is going to last 25 years,” Birgen said.
The math professor at Wartburg College broke down the numbers, concluding that the cost of each chair, if they are to last 25 years like the current ones, would be $10.68 per year per chair.
Ward 2 Councilwoman Julie Meyers would prefer to have the chairs purchased through a locally owned small business, even if it is elsewhere.
“The perspective that I take is that, as a small businessperson… we’re not buying things by the truckload,” Meyers said. “There’s no way that we can meet Walmart’s prices.
“While I’m thankful that we have Walmart in town, and we need to support it… I think when it comes down to, do we save a little bit to go with Walmart, or do we spend a little bit more to go with a small business, I would vote on behalf of the small business.”
The council delayed the decision until the Oct. 18 meeting, as the Airport Commission will meet Oct. 14 to consider new quotes on chairs.