Officials with the Bremer County Fair Association believe that it could be as little as two years for the new fairgrounds on the east edge of Waverly to be ready to host the annual event.
With that in mind, project chairman Roy Petersen and BCFA President Josh Petersen went before the Waverly City Council Monday to obtain a two-year extension of its century-old lease through February 2024. That’s due to the pace of fundraising and how quickly they believe physical infrastructure can be built.
However, the City of Waverly is already starting its plans to renovate Memorial Park, where the fair and the town’s Heritage Days are held each summer, and staff anticipates work starting sometime in 2023. But that is all dependent on how quickly a conglomerate of firms can provide biddable plans, which can be as early as next fall.
With the conflicts and uncertainties in the two entities’ plans, the council decided to give the fair a one-year lease extension, from March 1 to Feb. 28, 2023. In making the motion for a resolution amendment, At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe added a provision for the BCFA to provide the council quarterly updates on fundraising and construction, which could allow for an OK for a second year.
This extension comes after the BCFA was granted a two-year renewal at the end of 2019 that went from March 1, 2020, and is set to expire Feb. 28. That came on the heels of the termination of the Champions Ridge project on the west side of town, which would have housed the fair and 12 youth and adult baseball and softball diamonds.
The resolution as amended passed on a 5-0 vote with Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore and Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas absent.
Rathe wanted to hear from the Petersens about a timeline for the construction of the new fairgrounds and why the BCFA needed the extension with the Memorial Park renovations also on the front burner.
Roy Petersen told the council that progress has been going “fairly quickly” over the last year. However, he said in 2020, after buying the 50-acre property from Hanawalt Farms at 300 39th St. NE behind the new Titan Machinery location.
During that time, though, Roy Petersen said the fair board was able to obtain a concept design by Modern Design Architects in Janesville, and then started internal fundraising with a six-person committee.
“That is actually working well,” Roy Petersen said. “On my way over here, I got another call for $100,000. We’ve been averaging about $50,000-100,000 every so many weeks. Phone calls are being made, checks are coming in.”
According to documents provided to the city, the fair has obtained so far $1 million in cash as of November and have an estimated $250,000 to come. The BCFA also obtained a proposed short-term line of credit from the Bremer County Banking Associated, spearheaded by First Bank, for $1.5 million.
Roy Petersen said the fundraising effort has only been done within the last six months.
“We’re working with farm families and businesses in Bremer County — not in Waverly,” he said. “I haven’t even gone face-to-face with anybody in town.
“The fair services the whole Bremer County. We’re out there looking where we didn’t go looking before. That’s working out really well.”
He added that there has been much activity at the new fair site, though much of it is not seen. He said there are 267,000 cubic yards of material to cut and 323,000 cubic yards to fill. He had obtained 43,000 cubic yards of material for the site to be provided for free.
“In 2022, we are finally going to move dirt out there,” Roy Petersen said.
While the work is going to start in 2022, the board knows that the fair needs to vacate the park soon, but Roy Petersen said the BCFA needs the council’s support to stay in Memorial Park for the time being.
“There’s no way, we know, we can have a fair there (yet),” Josh Petersen added. “In 2022, we move dirt. 2023 is about the furthest we can start building, most likely. That would give us a year, year and a half if we had a two-year extension to have a fair out there. 2024 would be our goal to have the fair out there.”
However, City Administrator James Bronner said that the city is expecting plans for the Memorial Park renovations to be available in fall of 2022 and to start work in spring 2023.
“(We’ll be) moving our own dirt, taking out buildings, possibly starting to flatten out our own areas,” Bronner said. “There’s a year overlap that we’re going to be in conflict.
“If you (council) want to progress with Memorial Park, you can’t give a two-year extension. If you want to hold that off, then you can give a two-year extension. It is really that simple: What is the timing off the park?”
At-Large Councilman Matthew Schneider added that the council isn’t sure what the plans are for the park at this time and whether the three firms it hired — led by MSA Planning and Design Studio, of Ankeny — on Nov. 1 would be ready for bidding the renovations by spring 2023.
However, Bronner said by the end of 2022, the city will know what its Memorial Park plans will be and have the work budgeted for Fiscal Year 2024. He added the city will also be facing projects including the repair or replacement of the Rail Trail Bridge and the completion of the trail system through town.
“It’s not as simple as pushing everything off,” he said. “Some things have to get done.”
Ward 2 Councilwoman Julie Meyers inquired whether the need for the two-year extension for the fair’s lease was due to fundraising limitations or for construction. Josh Petersen said it is both.
“I think it is highly unlikely to get the physical infrastructure we need to, done without another year in there,” Josh Petersen said. “Assuming 2022 is going take up most of our time moving the dirt and whatnot. We can’t put what we need in place in six months. It takes a year if not more.”
Roy Petersen said that the BCFA needs about $5 million in fundraising in order to relocate, but the board is not going to wait for that figure.
“If it gets down to push comes to shove, I don’t think anybody want to do a fair that’s all tents and no buildings for the 4-H’ers,” he said. “Our job is to provide a facility for our kids, the 4-H. That’s why we’re there.
“I think we’re doing a very good job on it, but it also takes — when you’re building another little city or a complex of this size, of this nature, it takes a $20 million project. We’re not going to be anywhere close to $20 million in two years. We just want to go for $5 million and get our fair out there.”
Roy Petersen said that non-livestock projects need to be housed in brick-and-mortar buildings, not tents. Otherwise, no one will be attending.
“We may put a shell up,” he said. “Maybe it’s in the arena, and we’ll use that as a dual-purpose for that first year. We’re going to be sacrificing quite a bit to put this fair on.
“We lost a lot of years. You’re talking to a guy who has sat on this in front of this (council) in 2004 about a new fairground. I totally get it.”
Rathe, the at-large councilwoman, mentioned she’s experiencing “déjà vu” from the Champions Ridge experience. The Petersens, though, said there is no connection between the former project and current one.
She asked how much money the fair got after the other entity failed. Roy Petersen said the fair had about $190,000 out of the Champions Ridge deal.
“Where did all of that go? I can’t answer that,” he said.
“Who knows the answer to that?” Rathe probed.
“I wish we can answer that,” Roy Petersen replied. “We don’t know where the rest of whatever was raised went to.”
Rathe pressed about a delay over the last two years, as the city has nearly completed Cedar River Park, which was its project to provide youth baseball and softball diamonds in the wake of the Champions Ridge termination.
“The city has made great progress on a ball diamond complex — and raised funds to do that — despite the pandemic,” she said. “I’m wondering if it was just the pandemic that slowed everything down, that there hasn’t been much in the way of development out there?”
Josh Petersen said the BCFA is “100% volunteer.” Roy Petersen added the board is completely funded by its members and had just the $190,000 leftovers from Champions Ridge.
Roy Petersen commended the city for the work it did on Cedar River Park, as staff was totally behind it and bankrolled it. Until recently, the BCFA didn’t have large financial backing until the Bremer County Banking Association signed on.
“We couldn’t go to the Banking Association without a plan,” he said. “We left the west side and went to the east side, we almost had to start all over again with our design.”
He said the new site has 10 more acres than what the Champions Ridge site had for the fair. That led to a whole new layout for the new fairgrounds.
Josh Petersen added that when Champions Ridge went under, the donors were asked what they wanted to do with their donations and pledges.
“Some of the money went to the new project,” he said, “and some of it was refunded.”
Prior to discussing the fair board’s progress, Roy Petersen told the council once the new fairgrounds are in operation, there could be an addition 3,000 vehicles per day using the Cedar River Parkway at the intersection of East Bremer Avenue. The comments came on the heels of a traffic study review from Tony Boes of Snyder & Associates Inc., of Ankeny, that preceded the fair’s request.
“That’s the quick way to get across town from the west,” Roy Petersen said. “It might be something you definitely want to look at.”