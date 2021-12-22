Waverly Council hears traffic study update

An engineer whose Ankeny firm studied traffic patterns along Waverly’s main thoroughfares in a few “snapshots” collected in March and April 2021 recommended two new geometric features or “improvements” to City Council Monday, Dec. 20, as a result. Those are a roundabout on Heritage Way/10th Avenue Southwest and a right-turn lane eastbound on West Bremer Avenue onto Fourth Street Southwest.
City Council approved the agreement for engineering services two years ago, Dec. 16, 2019. The study period was slated for March/April 2020 but was postponed for 12 months owing to the pandemic-related shutdown and resulting disruption of traffic normalcy.
Anthony J. Boes, project engineer with Snyder & Associates Inc. of Ankeny, introduced the council to the data collection methods.
“We took 48-hour count data and applied some modification factors to get that to an average annual daily traffic,” Boes said. “(This) is just what the DOT reports when they do their traffic counts, for comparison.”
A traffic signal is a mechanical device that controls traffic, such as a stoplight, or a flashing red or yellow light. Thus an intersection can have a sign or placard controlling traffic, but if there is no mechanical control, it is “unsignalized.”
The 2020 Snyder traffic study measured traffic at 33 intersections — 15 signalized and 18 non-signalized — along the thoroughfares of Bremer Avenue/Iowa 3 (reduced to three lanes about 2019, as approved in August 2018), Fourth Street Southwest (Business 218/Iowa 116), 10th Avenue Southwest/Cedar River Parkway (bridge opened in 2019 after a multi-year project) and Fifth Avenue Northwest.
As expected, when Cedar River Parkway opened after the bridge completion, it absorbed some of the traffic previously seen along the middle segment of Bremer Avenue/Iowa 3.
Boes said Snyder has submitted a draft report and is awaiting any comments the DOT might have.
SIGNAL WARRANT ANALYSIS
The Snyder study looked at various criteria that could “warrant” a traffic signal or other intersection-controlling feature as defined in the U.S. Department of Transportation “Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.”
The first three warrants in the manual deal with traffic volume. Boes said these are usually the warrants used to justify a signal. Warrant one is the eight-hour vehicular volume; warrant two, four-hour volume; and warrant three, peak-hour volume.
The traffic warrant part of the study looked at eight intersections, four signalized and four unsignalized, and asked whether a signal was warranted.
“From our analysis,” Boes said, “only one of the intersections — the Heritage Way and 10th Avenue Southwest intersection — meets any of those three warrant criteria,” specifically warrant two, four-hour vehicular volume. The engineer’s presentation classified this intersection as “unsignalized,” with the 10th Avenue Southwest/CUNA driveway being controlled only by signage.
“Probably the primary reason that that intersection met the criteria is because it is a high-speed corridor along Heritage Way there, and anything above 45 miles per hour you would use that criteria for the signal warrant analysis,” Boes said.
Boes told City Engineer Mike Cherry that the study did not test the signal-warrants criteria at East Bremer Avenue/Iowa 3 and Cedar River Parkway after the new parkway bridge went in.
“The T intersection? I’d say it’s probably pretty iffy that it would meet warrant criteria, but we can take a look at it,” Boes said.
CRASH ANALYSIS
One of the points studied was whether the Bremer Avenue “road diet” from four to three lanes with the third being a center turn lane reduced crashes as intended.
Boies said that based on three years of “before” data and two years of “after” data, the number of crashes fell from 36 per year before the lane reduction to 19 per year afterward — a 47% crash reduction overall.
TRAFFIC FLOWS
The study also looked at travel time along the signalized intersections on Bremer Avenue — from 16th Street Southwest to Third Street East.
“Analysis found (an) eastbound travel time increase of about 23 seconds with three-lane versus four-lane, and westbound only about (a) four-second increase with three-lane versus four-lane,” Boes said.
“The eastbound increase was really mostly due to an additional delay at the Bremer Avenue and Fourth Street Southwest intersection.”
The “arterial analysis” procedure engineers used considers average delays at each signalized (stoplight) intersection along the corridor, as defined in the DOT “Highway Capacity Manual,” Boes said.
Adding an eastbound turn lane on West Bremer Avenue turning right onto Fourth Street Southwest — near the Waverly Area Veterans Tribute — would reduce congestion at peak times, he said.
“By building that right turn lane, our model shows that that would reduce that ... eastbound delay by about 12 seconds,” Boes said.
Based on modeling, Boes said adding this right turn lane would also reduce right-turn vehicle queues waiting when the light turns green from about 500 feet long down to about 300 feet.
Cherry spoke in later discussion about moving forward.
“As far as updating traffic signal timing — I think that’s a given that we’re going to take a look at doing that, and we will come back to you with a side-by-side comparison and show you how they’re being changed. I don’t think it’s going to be dramatic, I think it’ll be subtle, a few seconds here, a few seconds there, on each approach.”
EQUIPMENT UPGRADES
Cherry spoke later about moving forward.
“As far as upgrading the traffic signal equipment, I would say that’s on staff, our focus has been, over the last four years, to do three cameras a year,” Cherry said. That may now switch to an analysis “to see if we’re deficient in our equipment or could benefit from upgrading the controllers at each intersection.”
The list of equipment upgrade recommendations included: on West Bremer Avenue and First Street West, adding “right only” signs over the right turn lanes; East Bremer Avenue and First Street East, installing a mast arm signal pole for the southbound approach; replacing older signal installations; replacing or adding video detection; signal cabinet and controller upgrades; implementing flashing yellow left-turn operation; installing battery backups; installing signal management system; upgrading to fiber optic or wireless; and upgrading pedestrian signals and pushbuttons.
SIGNAL REMOVAL RECOMMENDATION
Boes suggested the city consider removing — one-by-one to gauge the impact — four signalized intersections that did not meet the signal-warrant criteria, all but one along Bremer Avenue.
The ones he recommended removing first were at 20th Street and Third Avenue Northwest and at Bremer Avenue and Third Street East.
“Those two intersections were furthest away from meeting the signal warrant criteria in terms of traffic volume, and we felt that it might be a good idea to do a couple first see how things go, (how) traffic could redistribute particularly,” Boes said.
The other two lights recommended for removal were along Bremer Avenue at Second Street East, and at 10th Street West.
“Like at the Third Street East intersection, if you take that signal out, some of that traffic may go over to Second Street and so that might change your mind on whether you want to go ahead and remove the Second Street one or not,” Boes said.
When moving forward, Cherry said a consideration will be how traffic is going to change with three elementaries opening and two closing.
“Our recommendation is (to) proceed cautiously,” Cherry said, noting the study was “a snapshot in time” that provides three data points, and “a baseline” against which to measure future changes.
“As far as removing unwarranted traffic signals, we’re going to look toward the council, see if that’s something we want to pursue,” Cherry said. “All of them? One of them? I think we need to get feedback from the council or feedback from the public if there’s one or two or more you want to take a look at. Or maybe you just want to wait ‘til the schools are open. Now, East Bremer, schools may not affect that but some of the other ones, they may.”
“One comment I’ll make about the light out by MercyOne clinic,” council member Ann Rathe said late in the discussion. The MercyOne Family Medicine Clinic is listed online as 217 20th Street Northwest; Third Avenue Northwest is nearby. “I would like to see what happens once there’s a school there. I had a classmate who was struck by a semi — killed with that intersection before there was a light there, and I — you know who was trying to dart across the road — and so I think that’s part of why … a signal (went in).”
FUNDING
Cherry fielded questions from council member Brian Birgen about potential funding sources, starting with the 10th Avenue Northwest and Heritage Way roundabout Boes and his firm recommended.
“I would certainly hope they (DOT) would finance this because this would be a very substantial cost to make this type of improvement,” Cherry said.
As for the West Bremer Avenue eastbound-to-Fourth Street Southwest turn lane, Cherry and Boes discussed potential funding avenues.
DOT puts out a “Guide to Transportation Funding Programs” (December 2021) available online at iowadot.gov/pol_leg_services/Funding-Guide.pdf.
TRAFFIC CONCERNS
Various council members brought up other traffic concerns.
Many of them boiled down to turning traffic blocking the view of oncoming traffic that could pose a danger.
Council member Rod Drenkow brought up the West Bremer and Fourth Street intersection about turning traffic interfering with the view of northbound and southbound traffic on Fourth.
“I think the same thing is true on First Street West,” Drenkow said.
“I can work with Tony (Boes) about the First and Fourth Street intersection(s) looking at pavement geometry, as far as the turn lanes,” Cherry replied.
Drenkow later said, “I would specifically like to see some kind of written recommendation on Fourth Street (South) West and 16th Street (South) West, even if the recommendation is not to make any changes.”
Council member Julie Meyers noted where Cedar River Parkway forms a T intersection at East Bremer/Iowa 3 with a lot of truck and ag traffic.
“If I’m in the left-hand turn lane trying to turn back west towards Waverly I can’t see — westbound traffic because I’ve got somebody to the side of me that’s waiting to turn east,” Meyers said, noting “a lot of potential for danger there.”
Meyers said she also would like to see law enforcement give input on the traffic study and what dangers they might see.
Rathe said she, too, has heard from constituents about Cedar River Parkway and Iowa 3 East. She said this area also poses a danger for pedestrians owing to vehicle speed coming in from the highway, and diminished visibility owing to the curve and the hill.
“As pedestrians, I have had constituents contact me. I believe there are daycares out on that side of town you know with groups trying to cross that street,” Rathe said.
“I’ll pile on there and say that’s an intersection that concerns me,” Birgen said.
“I would hate for us to need to wait until we have enough accidents there before we do something about it, that’s kind of my concern with Iowa DOT, they’re going to wait until the accident counts pile up there before they wait to put something in there.”
Birgen also called for “walk symbols against the side streets” going east-west beside West Bremer Avenue at 10th Street (College Towne Plaza) and 15th Street (Waverly Public Library area).
“There aren’t walk symbols so suddenly you may find the light turning yellow on you,” Birgen said.
A few council members noted the populations, including vulnerable ones, using the plaza.
Birgen noted some of the population served by the Larrabee Center/Trinkets and Togs employment could benefit from simpler crossings there.
Rathe noted the retirement community in that area also may tend to walk to Meyer Pharmacy.
For the high school council member filling in who was concerned about students not stopping when they exit the parking lot, Boes said it may not be widely known but when exiting a parking lot, there is an implied stop even if not posted. If seeking signage or so forth, she was advised to address the school board.
COST
As for cost, the study was found to align with the comprehensive land use plan of 2011 and was financed through general obligation bond funds for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019. The study cost is listed as $158,100, plus a $13,500 supplemental agreement, both to Snyder & Associates. The Waverly Public Works Department administered the project, at an estimated $5,000 value, per council documents.