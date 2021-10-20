With Cedar Lane slated to be a local detour for when the Bremer Avenue Bridge gets reconstructed in a few years, the City of Waverly has been working to fix the street to handle the higher traffic, as well as to improve its access to residents in northeast-side neighborhoods.
The southern half of Cedar Lane was completed recently, and the second phase is slated to be done soon. Part of that portion of the project is the replacement of a box culvert that would direct water run-off from a property owned by Samantha Voss Woods and Cory D. Woods under the street and into the Cedar River near Pelikan Park.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, the council approved a resolution that formalized the city’s offer of $860 to the Woodses for a permanent 43-by-40-foot easement to construct a 12-by-6-foot box culvert. A temporary construction easement would also be in effect through Dec. 31.
City Attorney Bill Werger explained to the council he had made the offer to the owners. A condemnation hearing with the Bremer County Compensation Board has been set for Oct. 27.
The resolution also includes a “hold harmless” provision, where if any trees had to be removed in the easements causes property tax recapture due to changes in the property’s forest reserve status, it wouldn’t affect the owners.
Werger said that the most recent appraised value of the property in question was $293, so the city’s offer is nearly triple that.
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe mentioned there were a “flurry of emails” within the last week about the city removing trees in the area.
“I think the resolution clears (the tax situation) up and gives them reassurance that (too much tree removal) is not going to happen,” Rathe said.
Werger said prior tree removal by contractors was understood that it was to be done within the right of way, which he added there weren’t so many taken out.
“Most of those were river maples,” he said. “They weren’t large sized, and there weren’t that many that had to be taken. They limited the amount of impact on the temporary construction easement area. It really was really limited.”
He added most of the trees removed would be in the channelway for the new culvert. Also, the city could replace any necessary trees if the property value was negatively affected, as part of the hold-harmless clause.
Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore said it was important for the city staff to keep the lines of communication open with the council when controversial matters like this are being taken up.
“Sometimes it’s surprising you get an email, and somebody’s super-upset about something,” Beaufore said. “That we all know about it ahead of time, I think is really important, and we should keep work on keeping it up and doing better.
“I think sometimes — as City Council, we need to at least acknowledge receipt of something when somebody’s upset. … At least acknowledging that somebody was heard. I think that was part of the frustration that we saw in some of the emails.”
Mayor’s appointments approved
The council also approved two mayoral appointments, one of which was postponed from a September meeting.
John Baber was named to the Electric Utility Board of Trustees, replacing Gaylan Brunssen, for a term ending Dec. 31, 2025, and Edith Waldstein, who is a former council member, was tabbed for the Economic Development Commission through July 1, 2023, replacing Gary Grace. Both Brunssen and Grace had stepped down from their posts.
Baber was considered during the Sept. 20 council meeting, but questions about him not being on a list of candidates provided by the utility commission led to the tabling of the appointment. Mayor Adam Hoffman told the council at the time Baber was the only one to apply for the position, and he agreed to the delay to allow any of the suggested candidates to follow suit.
Hoffman said “a couple” more candidates had applied for the utility board. He added there has been more submissions for all of the boards and commissions since the matter was discussed.
“We’ve got some resources now,” Hoffman said. “It seems like it was pulling teeth (to fill positions).”
Beaufore commented that she appreciates the application process.
“There is a lot of accountability there, specifically because it goes through more than just one person,” she said.
She added that the sign-ups allow the staff to check the background and experience of each applicant to see what they may bring to each body.
“I really think it increases diversity and perspective on these commissions,” Beaufore said. “Sometimes, when somebody recommends people, or the commission recommends somebody, it’s because they are like-minded. I’d like to see a variety of different people on these commissions.”
In other business, the council approved the purchase of a 2021 Kage KBBS12-XL SnowStorm plow system from Star Equipment of Cedar Rapids for $18,485, which includes a snow box and blade. It would be used with the Public Works Department’s large front-end wheel loaders and is replacing similar equipment.
The Star bid was the only bid received on time. The city sought three bids, with a due date of Oct. 5. There was a second late bid from Stellar Truck and Repair of Mason City, but it wasn’t opened and later was returned.
The city also expected a bid from Titan Machinery’s Center Point location, but none was received.