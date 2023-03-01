The Waverly City Council voted 6-0, with Heather Beaufore absent, to move the hearing for the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget from their meeting on March 6 to March 20 during their study session on Monday.
The change comes following Gov. Kim Reynolds signing a bill on Feb. 20 that would reset the rollback from a mistake made in November, City Administrator James Bronner told the council.
The rollback reset will provide a couple of days for the state to get information out to county auditors, who then have up to March 9 to go back and recertify rollback figures and evaluations.
“In theory, we may not have had the correct information while we were having our budget hearing itself on the sixth,” Bronner said. “So we felt it was better that we push it till the 20th.”
The council will officially set March 20 as the date for the public hearing during their meeting on March 6.
The Iowa Legislature currently has two other proposed bills that could potentially impact future budgets by limiting the General Corporate Purpose category for what a city can do with bonds or by removing local option sales taxes in the state and moving instead to a statewide model where communities would receive a percentage of the state’s total sales tax, according to previous reporting by Waverly Newspapers.
Bronner told the council on Monday that while these proposed bills could impact future fiscal years, the rollback bill is the most significant change for the upcoming budget.
“Right now, what we do know is that the rollback correction bill has gone through, been signed, it’s done,” Bronner said. “We’ll look at the effects of that. It’ll be substantial. It’s going to be $100,000 plus for us. The other two, we’re just going to wait and see what does come out of it.”
Bronner told the council that the $100,000 that the city is anticipating as a result of the rollback bill is likely going to come out of the fund balance.
“Unless we go forward with another round of cuts, or another thing we talk about with staff, whatever it may be, we take that hit in our fund balance and that’s all you can do,” he said. “Or again, you try to cut back and even it out.”
One of the difficulties in projecting how the change will impact budgeting is the uncertainty of what the actual figure will be, Bronner added.
“A lot of my peers already have their fees and they’re much worse than they even anticipated,” Bronner said. “Some of the hits were a lot bigger than they were thinking it was going to be because it’s kind of a calculation of, you know, the multi residential property class going away. Now, a lot of the homes that are in a trailer park, etc., are not included in the calculation. So it’s a whole different calculation in general that occurs not just ‘we take this piece out.’”
Bronner said that the current estimate is $123,000, but reiterated that the actual numbers could change.
“So far the cities that I know of, it’s been worse,” he said. “So we’re going to kind of see what this ends up being.”