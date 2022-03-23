The Waverly City Council approved contracts and noted time frames for summer construction projects on Monday.
Among the projects are the Cedar Lane Roadway reconstruction and Well 5 reconfiguration.
The contract approval for the 2022 seal coat program will be April 18 after the low bid was approved Monday. Blacktop Service Co. of Humboldt had the lowest responsible of four bids, $172,757.20, with funding allocated from road use and local sales taxes. Seal coating is a thin surface treatment that helps improve the longevity of an asphaltic pavement.
This year’s project involves seal coating about 70 city blocks. Work areas on a map in the council agenda packet are Bremer Road from north of Second Avenue Northeast to a point after it straightens heading east, and some of the northwest part of town. The northwest portion encompasses certain streets that are bounded by West Bremer Avenue on the south and Seventh Avenue Northwest on the north; and bounded by 12th Street Northwest on the west and the Cedar River on the east.
Dividing the construction estimate by the project area that encompasses 77,500 square yards on this map, yields an average of under $2.23 a square yard — with labor — At-Large Councilman Matt Schneider said.
City crews perform roadway repairs and patching prior to the hired contractor applying the bituminous seal coat, City Engineer Mike Cherry said in a council packet memo.
If the council approves the contract and documents on April 18 as expected, the construction window will be June 13 to Aug. 19.
The public did not present any comments during Monday’s hearing.
OTHER CONSTRUCTION
The council acted on other construction contracts Monday, namely reconstructing the Cedar Lane Roadway, the south-side alley of the 100 block of West Bremer Avenue, and reconfiguring Well 5.
CEDAR LANE RECONSTRUCTION
The council approved contract documents from Wicks Construction, Inc. of Decorah for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction (Roadway) project, with full-depth concrete as part of the city’s five-year capital improvement plan for maintaining higher traffic streets, documents state. The estimated construction window is May to August 2022, City Administrator James Bronner wrote in council documents.
Construction is set to commence between May 2 and May 30 and be completed within 50 working days, per the contract in council documents, which says “time is of the essence.”
Estimated total cost for the Cedar Lane Reconstruction Roadway project is $1,134,234, according to the resolution.
Estimated total project cost is $1,500,882 in the council packet. The total project cost, broken down in the memo from City Engineer Mike Cherry, is the sum of the Wicks construction bid of $983,714; the PCI construction bid for culverts of $318,068 — which was done in fall 2021; the Snyder and Associates Inc. design fee up to $149,100; and the city project administration and inspection estimate of $50,000.
Funding is from fiscal 2022 bond proceeds and various numbered account funds. The work is consistent with the city strategic plan, comprehensive plan and goal setting, per documents.
ALLEY RECONSTRUCTION
The council approved contract documents from Barry Smith Grading & Excavating, Inc. of Waverly for the Downtown Alley Reconstruction 2022 project. This project involves reconstructing, with full- depth concrete, the south-side alley in the 100 block of West Bremer Avenue.
The late start date is May 16 and “time is of the essence,” per the contract in packet documents.
The estimated total project cost is $52,378, which is the sum of Barry Smith’s construction bid of $42,378, survey work from HRS ___(full name) of $2,500; and design, administration and inspection of $7,500.
It is covered by numbered account funds and is consistent with the comprehensive plan for maintenance and construction of infrastructure, council packet documents state.
WELL 5 RECONSTRUCTION
The council approved contract documents from Denver Underground & Grading, Inc. of Denver, Iowa for the Well 5 Reconfiguration 2022 project. This $135,770 project involves reconfiguring the external piping for Well 5 to allow the facility to serve both the high- and low-elevation pressure zones.
The construction window will be June 15 to Aug. 15, Bronner stated in council documents. Work shall be completed in 15 working days or less and “time is of the essence,” per the contract.
The estimated total project cost is to be paid from water fund cash reserves from fiscal 2021-22, and fiscal 2022-23 as needed. Parts comprising it are Denver Underground’s construction bid of $87,570; WHKS’ design of up to $28,200; and city project admin and inspection estimated to be $20,000.
Wells 5 and 6 serve the low-elevation zone and Wells 7 and 8 serve the high-elevation zone, per council packet documents. Well 7 does not have enough capacity to serve the high-elevation zone community during the summer if Well 8 is out of service for maintenance or has a water quality issue like high nitrate levels. Therefore, allowing Well 5 to service the high-elevation zone insures reliability in Waverly’ s water supply system. (Wells 7 and 8 have nitrate levels that are near the maximum allowed level but are still within the Iowa Department of Natural Resources limits.)
WAYFINDING PLAN
The council approved a Wayfinding Master Plan prepared by MSA Planning and Design Studio of Ankeny.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce agreed to fund the development of a wayfinding plan for
Waverly, Economic Development Director William Werger wrote in a council memo in the March 21 agenda packet. Various Chamber representatives worked with city staff to create requests for proposals that were circulated to various consultants. Public input was taken at a booth during a past Oktoberfest.
The final product provides the city with a “master plan” that identifies sign display information,
proposed sign locations, and installation guidelines to be used for future implementation phases by the city.
City staff has created a tentative five year plan for implementation.
The first phase would occur in fiscal 2022-23. The proposed budget provides up to $70,000 in capital improvement project funds to complete the design, engineering, manufacturing and
installation of 33 directional wayfinding signs as identified in the Master Plan.
Prices are based on 2021 cost estimates.
Once the budget is approved, city staff will solicit proposals for the first phase and present this to
the council for approval.
The plan extends through fiscal 2026-27.
In fiscal 24, there would be two kiosk signs, one each at Cedar River Park and the Waverly Soccer Complex and a replacement community entrance sign on the east end of the city for up to $135,000.
In fiscal 2025 there would be a kiosk sign at Kohlmann Park following completion of bridge work, and a south entrance sign replacement for up to $87,000.
In fiscal 2026 there would be one west entrance sign replacement and one mid-level sign at the Horton Road entrance to the city for up to $87,000.
In fiscal 2027 three signs would be placed, an entrance sign to replace the north airport entrance sign, and mid-level signs to be placed at the entrances to the city on Bremer Road and 12th Street NW, for up to $114,000.
BUILDING CODE
The council set an April 4 public hearing to update the city building code.
This will bring the city of Waverly up to date along with Bremer County, which is also updating its plumbing and electric codes, per a Jan. 31 memo to the cities in the county from Bremer County Building and Zoning Administrator Lindsay Lambert (March 3 Planning and Zoning agenda). After council adoption, Waverly’s plumbing code will align with the state-adopted 2021 Uniform Plumbing Code, replacing the 2018 International Plumbing Code now in use.
Waverly’s electric code will align with the 2020 National Electric Code in compliance with Iowa Administrative Code 661.504, replacing the 2017 NEC in use.
The complete Chapter 90 can be found in the March 3 City Council agenda packet online.