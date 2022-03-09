The Waverly City Council voted 4-3 Monday to approve the final reading of an ordinance allowing off-road utility vehicles (ORVs) on city streets, such as utility terrain vehicles (UTVs).
An off-road utility vehicle, as defined in the ordinance, means a motorized vehicle weighing up to 2,000 pounds, up to 65 inches across, with four to eight non-highway tires or rubberized tracks with a bucket or bench seat, and controlled by a steering wheel or control levers.
ORV owners must register the vehicle with the Department of Natural Resources and with the Waverly Police Department using forms it provides and display the registration sticker prominently on the left rear fender, according to Ordinance 1098. The $25 registration fee with the city of Waverly will expire every-other-year (biennially) on Dec. 31. The owner must provide proof of liability insurance.
Registration is not required for ORVs used exclusively for agricultural purposes or for a governmental vehicle, federal, state or a subdivision of a state and which is used for: enforcement, search and rescue or official research studies.
A bill relating to the operation of registered all-terrain- and off-road utility vehicles on highways, numbered House File 2130, had no movement in the legislature as of the March 7 meeting, Police Chief Richard Pursell told the council. Five amendments, however, were filed March 8.
Chief Pursell told the council his memo included several organizations that gave an opinion on versions of the ORV bill.
“For clarification, the listing of organizations here — what you’re saying is that each of those organizations probably have a lobbyist, and none of those lobbyists have voiced support for the house bill?” Ward 2 Councilwoman Julie Meyers asked.
“That’s correct,” Pursell said.
“I appreciate whoever brought the UTV that was idling in the parking lot. That gives us some sense (of interest),” At-Large Councilman Matt Schneider said.
Schneider, Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow, Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore and Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas voted yes, while Meyers, Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen and At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe voted no.
Just after this vote, a reporter counted six people who got up and left the meeting.
LETTER ADDRESSES SAFETY DATA
Pursell attached in his memo to council an Oct. 25 letter from the organizations to which he referred, which directed comments to the first signatory from Consumer Federation of America. There were two signatories from University of Iowa Emergency Medicine department who were both on the Iowa ATV Injury Prevention Task Force.
“Tragically, we have identified 92 OHV-related deaths in Iowa from January 2013 through October 10, 2021. Of these deaths, 44 (48%) occurred on-road, 46 (50%) occurred off-road, and 2 (2%) occurred in an unknown location,” the letter reads. “Additionally, 26 (28%) of the deaths were children age 16 or younger. Unfortunately, these numbers may continue to rise as we gather more data.”
“Ultimately, OHVs are not safe on roads because they were not designed for roadway use,” the report states, citing their narrowness and high center of gravity.
The report cites recent research from Dr. Charles Jennissen, clinical professor at the University of Iowa, showing that incidents are on the rise nationally with children out of school due to the pandemic.
AMENDMENTS TO HOUSE BILL
Five amendments to the house ORV bill were filed on Tuesday, March 8. Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City, filed amendments numbered H-8167 to H-8171.
The amendments from Bohannan, a University of Iowa law professor, seek to do several things.
One clarifies that cities may regulate registered ORVs and ATVs (in addition to designating city streets that may be used for their operation, which was in the bill) (H-8170).
Other changes Bohannan proposed would:
• prohibit cities from charging a fee to operate a registered ORV (8171) — counter to the Waverly ordinance, if the state passes this version,
• grandfather-in restrictions of ORV use on certain county roads under an agreement with a local ORV club if the county regulated them before Feb. 28, 2022 (8169),
•raise the operator age to 18 and require proof of financial liability (8167) and displaying of rear registration plates (8168).