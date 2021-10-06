The end of an era for Southeast Waverly has come.
Six years after its closure and following nearly 20 years of debate over its future, the Third Street Southeast Bridge, also known as the Green Bridge, will be coming down soon. That is because the Waverly City Council unanimously approved a contract with Minnowa Construction Inc., of Harmony, Minnesota, to remove the bridge with no current plans of replacement.
Minnowa was the lowest of five bidders to remove the bridge, with an offer of $165,300. The contractor was previously considered to make repairs to the bridge in 2017 before a vote on that contract failed, 4-3 against.
According to a timeline in the agenda memo for the contract, the bridge is slated to be taken down in the fall-winter 2021-22 window.
The council held a public hearing on the measure, with no one coming forward to speak.
Prior to taking up the resolution setting the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost, At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe stated her “mixed feelings” over the removal.
“I still think there is still a need for a bridge in that area, especially given the recent flooding,” Rathe said. “However, probably the most common comment I get from the public – and there’s not much chatter about this as there used to be – is that we just need to move forward toward one goal and get this done and eventually move on to whatever we’re going to move on to.
“I think that the bridge saga for, what, 20 years, something like that. That’s probably the most common piece of feedback I’m getting from citizens, mostly at Oktoberfest, interestingly.”
Ward 2 Councilwoman Julie Meyers added the move made her “sad” and there may be others in town who would be “saddened” by the developments.
“I think it’s the thing that we have to do at this point,” Meyers said. “I appreciate the people with the historical perspective that have at least made a plan for honoring it as much as we can. I look forward to that.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen stated members of the Historical Preservation Commission had contacted him to make sure the city has been guaranteed salvage rights to the bridge. He said in checking with Casey Faber of WHKS & Co. that the provision is part of the specs.
“That’s covered, for anyone who is concerned about that,” Birgen said.
Rathe noted that the bid range was wide. In Faber’s report to the city, the other bids were $174,777 from Boomerang Corp., of Anamosa, $284,468 from Cramer and Associates Inc., of Grimes, $454,820 from Taylor Construction, of New Vienna, and $495,770, from Peterson Contractors Inc., of Reinbeck.
City Engineer Mike Cherry said a contractor will become “very, very predictable” when they’re bidding on projects “they really, really want.”
“Sometimes they throw out numbers on work that they may or may not be interested in, just to keep the competition guessing,” Cherry said.
He added the two lowest bids are more in line with the WHKS-provided estimate of $181,000.
“This (Minnowa) is a very good, reputable contractor, and we have no concerns,” Cherry said.