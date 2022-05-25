On May 14, 2022, the Waverly Historic Preservation Commission (WHPC) celebrated National Preservation Month by honoring three historic homes with a local award. Among the recipients of the Waverly Historic Preservation Award are Randy and Karen Neuendorf, 321 1st Street SE.
The award recognizes exterior building improvements and renovations that are sensitive to original architectural character. The Neuendorfs are proud to note that their house has been restored to reflect elements of the original architecture, paint scheme, and design. They continue to follow in the footsteps of previous proud owners by preserving and improving upon the house’s historic character.
Construction on this home began in 1892, when Judge George Ruddick, a long-time attorney in Waverly, required a retirement home for himself and his wife, Estella. His “handsome residence in the prettiest part of the residence portion of the city,” according to a local newspaper, was constructed in the Queen Anne style. It was noted at the time for its spindle work detailing on the porches and its stair-step windows on the north side. The reported original cost of the home totaled $3,000.
Judge Ruddick chose to build in the southeast part of town, on what was formerly known as East Water Street South. He and Estella had five children following their 1859 marriage but lost three of them during the diphtheria epidemic of 1878. Surviving children were already grown and employed as a banker in Waverly (son Julian) and as a jeweler/businessman in Colorado (son Berosus), which left the large house as a home for only the retired state legislator, lawyer, and district court judge and his wife.
Its construction was obviously of great interest to Waverly citizens. Local newspapers kept close track of the process. They mentioned that Mr. George Clark, of Grand Rapids, MI, arrived in town with his family to serve as the superintendent of building for the house. They described the work undertaken to clear the lot of trees, the digging of the cellar, the laying of the foundation, and the exact date the house was first occupied: December 15, 1892. After Judge Ruddick retired in January 1893, he and Estella completed their move into the finished home.
Randy and Karen Neuendorf, who had experience renovating an historic home in Tripoli, Iowa, purchased this home in 2006 with the expectation of restoring it in keeping with its authentic, historic character. To this end, they chose an historic four-color painting scheme, and re-established the porches, underskirts, and porch railings to reflect the original architecture.
Elements of the structure remain intact, including the stair-step windows on the north side. One unique interior feature is the “maid’s quarters” (as identified by the original architectural blueprints, of which the Neuendorfs are in possession), which includes a small bedroom, closet, and access to the outside, all of which were separated from the main living quarters. The house remains largely unchanged over time, except for the balustrades, posts, and skirting of the front porch, period-appropriate fence, and the enclosed side porch.
Vintage photos of this house and other historic local architecture are available in the Waverly Public Library Historical Photographs Collection. A list of past award recipients, guidelines, and a nomination form is on the WHPC website at: www.waverlyia.com/HPAward.