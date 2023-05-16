The fourth Thursday of May is coming up and in Waverly, this means hot rods parading up and down main street, car lovers swapping endless stories and old friends grabbing tasty eats at local restaurants.
On May 25, Waverly Cruise Night will kick off the season with a 6 p.m. start. The event will go “until whenever,” says Drew Mummelthei, one of the participants.
Mummelthei usually cruises in his 1942 GMC he refurbished three years ago.
He bought it from the Sioux City Airport where it had lived its entire working life, hauling fuel and plowing the runway.
Along with Drew, many of his fellow car enthusiasts will be showing off their vintage loves.
Cars, trucks, motorcycles and even antique tractors of all eras and shapes and sizes will pack Bremer Avenue, from the courthouse on the east side of town all the way to Sasquatch Jack’s on the west.
The event will continue every fourth Thursday of the month through the fall, with the last cruise planned on Sept. 28.
Adding to the festive atmosphere, many eateries and bars will have specials on cruise nights.
St. Paul’s school will be offering a $10 to-go pork loin from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the school’s parking lot at 301 First St. NW.
Getting in the groove with veteran cruisers and newcomers are also many community members who line up the street with lawn chairs to watch the cruise.
The experience connects Gen-Zs to millennials to baby boomers, and they all have stories to gab about.
“Every car-lover has a story that they love to share and they will talk your ear off and this is the way for them to show off their family heirloom,” Mummelthei said.
Participants hope this nostalgic nod to a staple slice of Americana will never go away as it is part of the hometown feel that makes this community special. A Facebook page called Waverly Iowa Cruise Nights will have more detail.
A lot of the original founders of the cruise have now become vintage themselves, but a whole new generation has come in as well. What has not changed is that the the cruise remains a great place to reconnect with old friends and make new ones.
“It’s fun to watch it,” Mummelthei said. “When I was in high school, every Friday and Saturday night was cruise night and this dates back to the ‘70s. Everybody hot-rodded and if you wanted to find people and meet people — we didn’t have cell phones–you hit the strip, and there was a lot of out-of-town people you’d pull up to and race them off the stop lights.
“You were a young kid, having fun but we also had to be careful and watch out for the cops. It’s just what you did. You met a lot of new people.”