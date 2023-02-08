A Waverly dance studio’s dancers are going to show their competitive skills to a local audience and for a good cause.
Dancers from The Studio by Alyssa Performance Company will be performing at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the middle school auditorium as a way to spotlight their achievements and prepare for the upcoming regional events.
The show, now in its third year, which always aims at donating to worthwhile causes, will bring it even closer to the community’s heart this time, studio owner and coach Alyssa Olsgaard says.
Their goal is to donate all the proceeds from the $1 admission or any free will donations to help pay off the unpaid balance in the school lunch program at the school district.
Dressed in their new costumes, 34 dancers, some from Waverly, Nashua, Fairbank, Tripoli, Shell Rock and Janesvile, will be performing 21 dances, including jazz, contemporary pieces and hip hop and musical theater.
Last year, the proceeds of the program went to the W-SR dance team. This year, Olsgaard is hoping to make a real dent in the balance of the school lunch program.
“A child should always be able to eat lunch,” she said. “And I know some parents are struggling right now. We just want to pay it forward to the community.”