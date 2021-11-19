The Waverly City Council unanimously on Nov. 15 approved three documents regarding the city’s Unified Urban Renewal Plan as it deals with tax increment financing funds and rebates for Fiscal Year 2023.
According to an application to the Bremer County Auditor’s Office provided in the agenda packet, the city will request $1,275,000 as the maximum allowed to be used in TIF revenues in one resolution. The funds would be for refunding property taxes for Carmi Flavors and the Waverly Hotel Group (owners of the Cobblestone Inn and Suites), contribute to the Small Business Program and pay down four general obligation bonds from 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018.
The council also OK’d a state urban renewal report that details how the city had spent its TIF monies during Fiscal Year 2021. The report showed that the revenues totaled nearly $1.5 million while it expended or transferred $1.32 million for a special reserve fund cash balance of $342,099.
Meanwhile, the fiscal year-end outstanding TIF obligations sits at just below $6 million, down from $7.6 million.
Finally, the council passed a resolution to send to the state the Street Financial Report for FY 2021. The report showed the revenues and expenses under the road use tax fund, the streets general fund, select project funds and debt service fund that would be related to roadwork during the period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
In the summary of the report, the city spent about $10.16 million in street-related projects while taking in $7.17 million in revenues from various sources, including road use tax funds and capital project funds, leaving an ending fund balance of $2.64 million.
Among the projects included in the report are the Cedar River Parkway, airport land acquisition and a dry run culvert.
Finance Director Jeena Trumbauer said the first resolution showed what the city is expecting to receive and spend, while the other two were looking back at what happened last year.
“This (urban renewal request) is going forward and we’re requesting those payments, so we can make those payments for the next year,” Trumbauer said. “We’re required to certify this by Dec. 1, so it’s just us telling them what we need, so they can divide out our taxes.”
City Administrator James Bronner added that general obligation bonds have specific carveouts to have TIF applied to them.
“That’s why you only see four (bonds) and the agreements that you signed off on in the past on this list as well,” Bronner said. “Why (is the deadline) Dec. 1? I have no idea. Why not the end of the year? We don’t know.”
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen checked the projects that are under TIF that are in and not yet in the UURP reports. He noted the Red Fox Inn refurbishment by 1859 Ventures LLC hasn’t yet hit the TIF list. Bronner said the agreement with that group is not yet in force.
City Attorney Bill Werger added that it would be in the TIF reports when the project that is currently converting the former landmark hotel into a combination hotel and apartment complex and convention center starts to increase in property valuations.
“Once it’s complete, and we start charging more taxes, then they’ll get the tax rebates,” Birgen posed.
“At least 18 months after they first certify the valuation as being higher,” Werger replied.
“The key word is ‘increment,’” Bronner added. “If it’s not created, it’s not paid.”