Fashion’s a fickle friend.
Just ask Theresa “Terry” Dixon, a Waverly clothes designer, who spends her days measuring and cutting cotton patterns, lace and satin to fit her models.
Don’t expect to see Terry’s name on a fashion runway in Milan or New York, but count on her if you are an American Girl doll collector.
Terry discovered her passion for creating miniature dresses, gowns, shorts, capris and leggings, not to mention mini accessories, as she got closer to retiring as an employee of a local insurance agency.
Unexpected as it was, when retirement knocked on her door, she took this as an opportunity to dive full-time into doll-dress-making.
“It’s me now,” she smiles.
It’s more than just her, though. She is now the owner of the La Petite Boutique, a home based business she runs out of her house on Third Avenue Southwest in Waverly, and mostly online.
Her success over the past seven years has earned her the attention of a do-it-yourself magazine called Make:. Now, she is in the running for a DIY Hero, an annual competition hosted by the magazine. The voting started Tuesday, and the first round will close on March 22.
Terry hopes her friends and customers, including at home and around the world, will vote to help her earn the title.
If she were to win, doll fashion enthusiasts would see a rare exhibit — an American Girl doll dressed in a unique wedding gown Terry created four years ago. She bought it at Trinkets and Togs, the store in Waverly run by the Larrabee Center where hidden treasures find new owners.
Terry had been looking for a wedding dress to upcycle for her projects for some time, so when she found a satin dress with appliqués on the bodice and on the train, she gladly paid $25 for it.
“I knew right away that was the one I wanted,” she said.
It was not the first time Terry had dismantled a wedding dress to create a new one. She turned her daughter’s wedding gown into a baptism dress for her granddaughter.
“It was bittersweet cutting up my daughter’s wedding gown, but turning it into a keepsake for her daughter was great,” she said.
So when Terry spotted the wedding dress at the thrift store in town, she knew what to do. This time, however, her creation was to be repurposed not for her granddaughter, but for the doll she had designated to be her wedding model.
It took her five hours to make the basic dress, but the appliqués down the back took a lot of labor. It so happened that Terry had time on her hands, stitching the material by her mother’s hospital beside.
It kept her mind occupied while her mom, Geraldine, was hospitalized. It also helped uplift Geraldine, had been Terry’s most dedicated fan and critic, a presence she now misses deeply after Geraldine passed away in December at the age of 88.
That role today is played Terry’s husband, Raymond, an education coordinator with North Star. He likes all of Terry’s outfits, but her favorite doll is the wedding dress she made for Caroline, named by American Girl doll manufacturer Mattel.
On occasion, at La Petite Boutique, Terry displays Caroline in her wedding gown, but for the most part Terry keeps the dress sealed in a plastic bag to preserve it.
In her full glory, the doll has a veil over her curly blonde hair and matching Terry-made beaded slippers.
Regardless of the outcome of the DIY Hero competition, Terry will continue to craft doll’s outfits, as this is her creative outlet for self-expression.
Her home is a living museum of craftswomanship, filled with colorful fabrics, a wall of ribbons, several sewing machines, thread and buttons, and an embroidery machine that is set up in the attic space, her work area.
Terry works for customers of all calibers. A lady on the East Coast bought one of her doll wedding gowns for her daughter, another one from California ordered several doll outfits to entertain her daughter while she was taking chemo treatment, and during COVID-19 isolation, Terry even made some face masks for her husband’s relatives in England.
When Terry met her husband online on Boxing Day in 2000, their marriage on Aug. 11, 2001, made the Waverly paper, as at the time, it was rare for romances to bloom online.
“He is now my biggest fan and critic,” Terry said. “He voted for me (for the DIY Hero) every day so far and his co-workers have voted. Irregarless of whether I win or not, it’s a great adventure and I am enjoying it.”