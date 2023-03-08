Chris Corson is really busy these days because he is a business owner.
Even though the grand opening of his shop is yet to come on March 21, word is leaking out about his first venture and clients are lining up for his services.
The 2005 Waverly-Shell Rock graduate is now the owner of Next2New, an auto detailing business in town, located at 900 Adams Parkway #9, in the row of commercial condos next to Waverly Utilities.
It is a new step in Chris’ life as for the past almost six years, the father of two has been working for Heaven’s Best, a cleaning service, where he learned a lot from business owner Adam Hagensick. Prior to that, Chris worked for Marshall Morrill, the man in charge of detailing at Roling Ford, where he started his career.
But stepping out of the security of a regular job and owning a business was a new chapter in Chris’ life.
His dad, Steve “Duke” Corson, instilled a solid work ethic in him and also helped him with the start of the business. Duke has been involved in community causes, including raising funds for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital through Dukie’s One Eye Open, a golf fundraiser at Waverly’s Prairie Links.
Chris said the 16-foot-wide door and the 50-foot deep space would allow him to detail a variety of vehicles– from cars to vans to boats and farm equipment.
Supporting him in his new enterprise are his wife Katelin, a third-grade teacher at Orange Elementary in Waterloo, and their children, Tristan, 16, and Brileigh, 12.
Despite the new gig, Chris plans to continue to maintain his volunteer work at Crosspoint Church, where he teaches drums in the art school. He will also stay on the core leadership team there.
In reflecting on his blessings, he said the new page of his life is full of promises.
“My dad taught me how to be a hard worker, no excuses for why I couldn’t be at work,” he said. “I had the opportunity to do this and I took it. It’s nerve-racking but it’s really exciting, you don’t know what’s next.”