Lakes and Prairies District Exchange Club Member Hall of Fame Inductees: This award celebrates individuals who have been members of the Exchange Club for more than 25 years and have dedicated many hours of service to their club and the community.
John Johnston — John is a charter member of the Waverly Exchange Club and has been an active member for 39 years. He has served as a board member, is the long-time chairperson of the Book of Golden Deeds program, and has actively participated in the club’s annual basketball tournament, Best Dam Run, and golf tournament fundraisers. John has served the Waverly community in numerous capacities. He has served on the United Way Board of Directors and is a former United Way campaign chairperson. He has served for over 35 years on the Waverly Health Center Foundation Board as president. In 2015, John was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and was the grand marshal for the Waverly Heritage Days parade in 2016. He has been loyal to his alma mater, Wartburg College, as a leader for the “Design for Tomorrow” fundraising campaign. He and his wife, Judy, also a Wartburg graduate, are members of the Wartburg President’s Round Table, which recognizes significant lifetime giving.
Jeff Meyers — Since joining the Waverly Exchange Club in 1998, Jeff has served in numerous leadership capacities. He was club president twice in 2004-2005 and 2018-2019. He was awarded the club’s Exchangeite of the Year award in 2006. In 2019, Jeff received the Exchange Hat Trick Award for 1. Forming a new club (Waverly-Shell Rock High School Excel Club), 2. 90% member retention, and 3. Positive gain in membership during his presidential tenure. Jeff was the club’s long-time treasurer, serving 12 years from 2006 to 2018. For 15 years from 2002 to 2017, he chaired one of the club’s most successful fundraisers, the Holiday Cash Giveaway Drawing. In the community, Jeff has been actively involved on the Waverly Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
District Awards Presented to Waverly Exchange Club at the Lakes and Prairies District Conference on Saturday, May 20
Exchange Member of the Year — Jeff Magsamen was awarded the top honor for the district which includes 17 clubs in Southern Minnesota and Iowa.
Outstanding Club of the Year — This award recognizes the highest achieving club among the 17 clubs in the district. The club continues to be active and visible in the community through their work to recognize deserving individuals; participation in community service, Americanism, youth, and child abuse prevention projects; and through financial support of community organizations and causes. In 2022-2023, the club raised and disbursed more than $20,000 to community organizations.
Top Three Member Retention Award — The Waverly club has 52 active members and four at large members. An average of 35 members attend the meetings in person each week and a Zoom option is also available and used by members who have moved from the area or spend part of the year out of state.