January Student of the Month:
The Waverly Exchange Club’s January Student of the Month is Nicholas Barber. He is the son of Joe and Melissa Barber. Nicholas has a 4.0 grade point average. He is a Presidential Scholars Program Candidate and a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist among other achievements. He is in DECA, All-State Choir, the musical, Student Senate, All-State Speech, tennis and golf. He is currently pursuing his pilot’s license and is involved in Boy Scouts, church choir, and is the EDGE program group leader. Nicholas plans on attending Massachusetts Institute of Technology to major in aerospace engineering.
February Student of the Month:
The Waverly Exchange Club’s February Student of the Month is Lauren Munson. Lauren is the daughter of Kurt and Claire Munson. She has a 4.0 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. Her co-curricular involvement includes Vice President of FFA, tennis team, Spanish Club, and Excel Club. Lauren has a long list of community service and volunteerism that includes holiday shoppe, United Way diaper drive, local food pantries, and helping at the Halloween and Christmas on Main events. Lauren plans to attend Iowa State University.