The Waverly Exchange Club has announced their yearly award winners for the past year.
Exchange Club Member of the Year:
Jeff Magsamen received the Waverly Exchange Club’s Member of the Year award. Jeff served as president of the club from 2022-2023. He served the club through a consistent presence leading weekly meetings and club events. Jeff engaged the club members in supporting the Waverly Public Library capital campaign for a total gift of more than $13,500. The Waverly club held steady in membership and exceeded fundraising goals during his tenure as president. Jeff motivated members to serve on behalf of Exchange through his warm, endearing personality and strong commitment to the mission of Exchange.
Rookie of the Year:
Dani Gordon received the Waverly Exchange Club’s Rookie of the Year award. This award recognizes a first year member’s enthusiastic involvement in the club. Dani wholeheartedly shared her talents with the club by assisting with the club’s National Day of Service project. The project involved staining wooden dugouts at the city’s youth softball fields. Dani regularly attends weekly meetings and enthusiastically participates in several other club fundraisers and activities.
All American Volunteer of the Year:
Dr. Ann Rathe received the All American Volunteer of the Year award from the Waverly Exchange Club. She is an active Waverly Exchange Club member and volunteers her time for numerous causes because she loves her community and all of its citizens. Her tireless hours spent working in the Waverly Community Garden and in the mental health field are particularly noteworthy. Ann has diligently been present at the community garden every Tuesday night and Saturday morning (two hours each session) for the past several years. Dr. Rathe is also a wonderful resource for the mental health community and generously gives her time to surrounding colleges to make better doctors and mental health counselors.