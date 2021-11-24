The Waverly Exchange Club honored two Waverly-Shell Rock students as students of the month for October and November.
Jack Beam, son of Nathan and Heather Beam, is the club’s October Student of the Month.
Morgan Schut, daughter of Rod and Emily Schut, is the November Student of the Month.
Jack has a 3.9 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is first chair cello in the school orchestra and is a certified entry-level welder through the high school.
He is active in cross country, track, orchestra, and the pit for the school musical and also volunteers in the concession stand, track clinic, derecho clean-up and at his church. Jack is considering attending Iowa State University to study accounting.
Morgan has a 3.99 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Students Against Destructive Decisions, yearbook editor, writer for the GoHawk Eye, Excel Club president, Respect Retreat leader, soccer and basketball.
Morgan is an active volunteer with her church and through the Excel Club, She is planning to attend a 4-year university to major in elementary education with an emphasis in special education.