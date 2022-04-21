On Thursday, April 14, the Waverly Exchange Club presented two long-time Waverly volunteers with the Book of Golden Deeds Award. The National Exchange Club’s longest running project since 1919, the Award recognizes dedicated volunteers who give endless hours of their time and talents toward making their communities better places to live. Leslie Potter and Luann Scallon have worked tirelessly in support of youth and families for more than three decades.
Potter currently is on the faculty of the Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering Department at Iowa State University. Since moving to Waverly in 2004, she has actively volunteered in the Waverly-Shell Rock school district including establishing and coaching two WSR robotics teams, investing approximately 300 hours per year for the past five years into the program. Potter served on the board of Friends of the Family, hosted Wartburg College international students, and has been an Iowa High School Speech Association judge for many years. Over the past 31 years, Potter has been a leader for three different 4-H clubs in Waterloo, Janesville, and Waverly, most recently the Tri-Rivers Trendsetters. Her three boys – Jack, Sam, and Will – were all Exchange Club Students of the Month.
Luann Scallon recently retired from her work at Waverly Childcare and Preschool after a 37-year career serving in a variety of capacities, most recently as director. Scallon has assisted with teaching Early Childhood classes at Wartburg and was an instructor for parenting classes in collaboration with Iowa State University Extension. She supervised student teachers and field experience students from Wartburg, UNI, Iowa State, and Hawkeye Community College. A natural extension of her work was helping to establish Bremer County Community Partners, an organization that Exchange Club supports financially because of its emphasis on decreasing child abuse. Over the years, she has presented workshops and served as a panelist on topics relating to early childhood at the local and state level.