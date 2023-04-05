Congratulations to Waverly Exchange Club Student of the Month, Carson Reznicek! Carson is a member of the National Honor Society for the past two years, received academic awards for four years, is Vice President of the Student Body, Student Senate for three years, and participates in marching and symphonic bands and is also a drumline section leader. Carson is also an athlete and has participated in baseball, track, football, basketball and golf. He volunteers at many organizations such as Excel Club, Waverly Health Center, and other leadership organizations. Carson plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on a pre-med track. Congratulations Carson on all of your accomplishments and good luck at college this fall!
Waverly Exchange Club names Carson Reznicek student of the month
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Entertainment Guide
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
37°
- Humidity: 59%
- Cloud Coverage: 24%
- Wind: 21 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:45:45 AM
- Sunset: 07:40:19 PM
Today
Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tomorrow
A mainly sunny sky. High 53F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.