Today

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Low 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 53F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.