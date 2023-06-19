Award presented

Award presented by Colleen Miller and Linda Brandt.

 Courtesy photo

The Waverly Exchange Club celebrated a symbol of our nation in June by honoring Rick and Karen Snyder with the Proudly We Hail award. This award recognizes residents in the community who proudly display our Nation’s flag. The award is presented in June to recognize Flag Day. In the United States, Flag Day is celebrated on June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. To learn how to properly display the US flag, check out this resource https://www.usa.gov/flag.

