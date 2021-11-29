A mother’s desire to learn more about her grandmother and a son’s college history project culminated in a recently released podcast about life at a Lutheran institution housing orphans and the elderly during the year 1929.
“The Homes” is a 13-episode podcast sharing the joys and challenges of life at an institution in rural Muscatine, Iowa, on the eve of the Great Depression. Additional content includes interviews with guests such as family members and a local historian. Using the Homes’ newsletters, newspaper accounts, and personal recollections, the podcast weaves together the lives of the workers, the children and the elderly while also providing information about Iowa and U.S. history.
Attorney Karen Thalacker grew up hearing stories about her grandmother Erna Klein Thalacker, who died at age 38 when Karen’s father was only 12 years old.
“A significant part of Grandma Erna’s history included the Lutheran Homes in Muscatine,” Karen said. “Erna’s father, Rev. William Klein, was the superintendent from 1921-1941, and the family lived on the second floor of the Home of the Aged. At times during Rev. Klein’s 20-year tenure, the Homes cared for over 100 children and 50 elderly residents on a daily basis.”
Andrew Newell, a graduate student in History at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, seized upon his mother’s interest and the family’s connection with the Homes to document the time period the Kleins were at the Homes and wrote a research paper for a class when he was an undergraduate student at Wartburg College.
“The stories were incredibly compelling, and we felt strongly that the people who lived there, worked there, and died there should not be forgotten,” Andrew said. “The first episode introduces listeners to the Kleins and shares how my mom and I got involved. The remaining episodes give insight into each month of 1929.”
Another family member’s expertise was also essential. The podcast editing was completed by Robert Newell, son of Karen and brother of Andrew. Robert is a television photojournalist at WKOW in Madison, Wisconsin.
“It was a special experience to collaborate with my mom and brother but these aren’t just family stories,” Robert said. “They are the stories of the orphans and their families, of the dedicated workers and also of the community of Muscatine. The podcast can be enjoyed by listeners of all ages.”
Each episode is between 20-35 minutes in length. Although the podcast focuses on the year 1929, the entire history of the Homes, which started in 1895, is also highlighted. There are many light-hearted and fun moments but also moments that are serious such as the Homes’ facing possible foreclosure.
With the podcast completed, the family is now working with Wartburg College and the Lutheran Living Senior Campus in Muscatine that still operates on the site of the orphanage to preserve the history of the Homes including newsletters, photos, and other items of significance.
The podcast is available on major streaming services by searching for “The Homes (Life at the Homes)” or listen to the podcast at: https://thehomes.buzzsprout.com/.
