The Waverly farmers market started the summer outdoor season Saturday with warm weather, clear skies and happy customers.
“We’re excited to have the market open on such a beautiful day,” said Market Manager Kelly Cline. She added it was a good start, after less-than-perfect weather last year.
Early-season wares among the nine or so vendors included plants, vegetables, pastries, canned foods and other homemade products.
Leilani Zart of BioInspired was offering handcrafted soaps, candles and bath salts for sale. The scented soap bars, with varieties such as Lilac Coconut Lanolin and Cranberry Fig, were patterned with colored swirls.
“Each bar of soap is like a snowflake,” Zart said. “Each bar is unique.”
Char Sauer of Singing Sourdough was selling homemade sourdough breads.
“I started baking with sourdough right before the pandemic,” she said.
One of her popular items was a fougousse-style sourdough triple berry pecan bread.
“Typically, it’s cut in the shape of a large leaf,” she said, which makes it easy to “rip it and dip it.”
Sarah Fisher of Simplistic State had a display of t-shirts and accessories, along with a table of homemade scones and cinnamon rolls.
“This is just a little side thing I do,” she commented about the baked goods, noting that she often has pies, too. “Everything’s from scratch.”
The weekend farmers market, located along Riverside Park by the fire station, will be open 8:30-11:30 a.m., Saturdays from May to October.