In its last meeting for 2021, the Waverly Council OK’d Bryce McKenzie as chief of the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department for 2022, on a 5-0 vote with members Heather Beaufore, and Tim Kanags absent. In a separate action, they approved several mayoral appointments.
The appointment of the volunteer fire chief is forwarded to city council to approve after being voted by department membership.
Mayor Adam Hoffman told the Waverly Newspapers his office does not recommend for appointment volunteer positions that are voted by members, such as the volunteer fire chief.
Council member Brian Birgen said in discussion that he would like to have some information about the finances of the volunteer fire department, a nonprofit that works with the city.
“We don’t have a good sense of how much money that nonprofit has,” Birgen said.
Hoffman deferred discussion as this was not the topic on the agenda and to give persons responding time to prepare a response and directed city staff to engage on the topic.
In other business, the following mayoral appointments were approved.
As for the Leisure Services Commission, Joel Johnson and Randy Neuendorf were reappointed. Sonja Bodine is replacing James Carver “for gender balance,” Hoffman said. The terms of all three will expire on Dec. 31, 2024.
The Golf Course Commission saw two members reappointed, Ron Reusche and Jerry Hankner. Terms will expire Jan. 1, 2025.
Emily Neuendorf was re-appointed to the Electric Utility Board of Trustees for a term expiring Dec. 31, 2027.
On the Municipal Housing Commission, Doug Bowman and Peggy Rathe were reappointed. Seth Engelbrecht is replacing Clark Wilharm, who decided not to continue. All three are for terms expiring Jan. 2, 2024.
The topic of mayoral nominations and appointments to various boards and commissions came up in council discussion and will be revisited.
Council member Julie Meyers requested to get something in writing about the new mayoral appointment process and deadlines.
Hoffman said he will work with city staff and member Rod Drenkow before the January study session to solidify the appointment process and intent of a draft policy, re-address term limits and so forth.
The review is intended to give equality and consistency across boards and commissions, Hoffman told the Waverly Newspapers.
In a discussion-only item, Meyers agreed to potentially join the Bremer-Waverly law center board, to fill in for council member Heather Beaufore, who Hoffman said is unable to continue attending. Discussion of council member appointments to various boards and commissions will continue Jan. 3.
The current application to be considered for any of Waverly’s boards and commissions can be found on the city’s website at http://www.waverlyia.com/city-information/boards-commissions.