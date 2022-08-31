Fill the boot

Since 1954, the International Association of Fire Fighters has supported MDA with unwavering drive and relentless passion.

WAVERLY, IA — Fire fighters have collected critical funds in the community since 1954 – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The Waverly Fire Department will be continuing this long-standing tradition as its members kick off the annual program raising funds to support MDA’s vision to accelerate research, advance care, and advocate for the support of MDA families.

Dedicated fire fighters from Waverly Fire will be out with boots in hand asking the community to make a donation to MDA Thursday, September 1st from 4 to 6pm at the intersection of W. Bremer & 4th St. Last year, Waverly Fire was able to raise over $4,000 thanks to the generosity of the Waverly community.