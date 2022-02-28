Waverly’s volunteer Fire Department is looking to build a training facility that will allow firemen to drill and develop their emergency response skills.
Plans are underway to use a city-owned, approximately 3.5-acre lot east of town, off of Cedar River Parkway, adjacent to well house No. 7.
“It’s for the community and for us to be able to do our job for the community,” said Fire Chief Bryce McKenzie.
Such a facility would allow the firemen to practice real-life scenarios like rescuing a person from a grain bin, searching a building in a smoke-filled space or live training burns that provide hands-on experiential opportunities for young firefighters to hone their skills and for experienced ones to stay sharp.
“It will allow us to be better trained,” the chief said.
The issue was brought to the attention of the Waverly City Council on March 2, 2020, according to city records. The date happened to be the penultimate in-person meeting of the council before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which pushed subsequent meetings online.
At the time, the budget presented to the council was $446,000, according to a memo from then-Fire Chief Dennis Happel. It included the building installation, a concrete and rock area, LP tank, grain bin and a confined area, as well as annual site utilities.
However, Rob Edgar, a veteran firefighter who is a member of the facility committee, said that since then, the plans have changed and now, the department is opting for a scaled-down version of the original proposal.
He said that the first phase, which would include the building, comprised of shipping containers, is estimated to cost between $50,000 to $75,000.
“Other ideas are in the works to expand the facility down the road,” he added.
Edgar said that a similar training facility in Decorah served as a model, but was quick to point out that the Waverly one will not be “as elaborate.”
On the motivational side, most recently inspiration and some publicity came – somewhat unexpectedly – from a Waverly couple who have supported the community for decades.
Jerry Woodin and his wife, EaVon, who recently learned about the need for the facility, decided to donate $5,000 to it.
Jerry Woodin said he found out coincidentally from the former chief about the project, and along with his wife, attended a meeting at the department where they made the gift.
“They have done so much for the town of Waverly,” Jerry Woodin said of the firefighters.
Edgar, the facility liaison, noted an in-town facility would be much more beneficial to the department, and ultimately the community, as it can be used as needed.
He added that currently, in order to remain well-skilled, Waverly firemen would have to go to Ames twice a year for statewide training.
“We want to better ourselves and the surrounding departments,” Edgar said.
He said the training facility would be constructed of prefabricated shipping containers that will be on two levels so firefighters can practice in an environment similar to a home where they would have to negotiate stairs, for instance.
Edgar said that as soon as the weather allows, they may be able to pour concrete for the pad and then proceed with the logistics of the structure next.
“Our hope is to host countywide training,” he said.
He added that while the fire department is not conducting a specific fundraising campaign for this project, the Woodin donation brought the spotlight on it and if any community members or organizations are interested in donating, their designated monies will go directly to the project.
In the 2020 memo, Happel said a combination of “local donations, grants and support from the Waverly Volunteer Fire Association, and other governmental agencies” would ultimately fund the project.
Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman said he knows firsthand the benefits of having such a training facility as in 1999, as a firefighter recruit, he trained in the then newly constructed facility in Summit County, Colorado.
“Where else in our area can our responders conduct controlled training exercises?” he asked rhetorically, adding this:
“I believe it needs further discussion regarding cost, anticipated usage and ongoing expenses,” the mayor said.
Woodin said he hopes his goodwill gesture of making a donation would help the firefighters as the service they perform to the community is invaluable.
“There are not very many towns like Waverly that are fortunate enough to have a volunteer fire department like Waverly,” Woodin said appreciatively. “They do so much.”
Reflecting on the benefits of the training facility, Chief McKenzie added:
“It’s an investment in public safety,” he said. “The facility will help us be better trained for the community when we are called to service.”