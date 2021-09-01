The Waverly Fire Department is showing its continued support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle diseases.
Continuing a 67-year tradition of giving strength to the MDA community, dedicated fire fighters from Waverly Fire will be filling the boot for MDA at the intersection of West Bremer Avenue and Fourth Street from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
“We are thrilled to be back working with the Waverly Fire Department again this year on Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said national manager Jillian Harper. “The dedication of these firefighters to MDA’s mission is unwavering. We know that their devotion to our families will make this year’s drive a success.”
Funds raised through Waverly’s Fill the Boot event in 2021 will help the MDA save lives and lift those up in need, by providing the MDA with vital resources to advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community. Contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art support groups and Care Centers, including the MDA Care Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
In addition to Fill the Boot drives, firefighter contributions from year-round local events, help support MDA’s efforts to raise awareness and provide professional and public education about neuromuscular diseases.
About MDA
MDA is committed to transforming the lives of people affected by muscular dystrophy, ALS and related neuromuscular diseases. We do this through innovations in science and innovations in care. As the largest source of funding for neuromuscular disease research outside of the federal government, MDA has committed more than $1 billion since our inception to accelerate the discovery of therapies and cures.
Research we have supported is directly linked to approved, life-changing therapies across multiple neuromuscular diseases. We support the largest network of multidisciplinary clinics providing best-in-class care at more than 150 of the nation’s top medical institutions, and each year thousands of children and young adults learn vital life skills and gain independence at MDA Summer Camp and through recreational programs. For more information visit mda.org.