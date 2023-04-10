Gabbie Marshall, Monika Czinano, Kate Martin, Caitlin Clark, McKenna Warnock and Coach Lisa Bluder.
These are household names at the Petersen household in Waverly. So when the Iowa women’s basketball team advanced to a Final Four game, making a bid for the championship, it didn’t take Chelsea Petersen more than a moment to decide what she should do- support her favorite team in person, by driving to Dallas with her daughter Kendyl. It was also an opportunity for mother and daughter to bond in an unforgettable way by witnessing a unique and empowering moment in Iowa women’s basketball history.
“Everyone loves Caitlin, and she deserves it but we love Gabbie and Monika, too!” Chelsea said. “They are just so much fun to watch!”
The Petersens and their friends arrived in Dallas at 4 a.m. on Thursday after a long night of driving, and after a short rest headed to the American Airlines Center to observe the team practice.
Their efforts paid off as afterwards Caitlin signed autographs for fans and posed for a picture with Kendyl.
The West Cedar first-grader even got her basketball and an extra one signed by the basketball standout. The second ball is now going to be used as a fundraising item for St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Spring Social online silent auction.
But the rewards of the experience did not end there for Chelsea and Kendyl. On Friday, during gameday, a time full of emotions, which ended up with Iowa claiming a 77-73 victory over South Carolina, mom and daughter headed down courtside to celebrate the win.
It just so happened that they were seated in the section near the ESPN announcers deck, so during post-game interviews with Coach Bluder and Caitlin, they got quite a bit of visibility.
“Our phones were blowing up ‘we see you, Go Hawks,’ from our friends and family back home,” Chelsea said. “We even made an appearance in the official NCAA recap video of the Final Four!”
Chelsea said that the Hawkeye tradition runs deep in her family. Her dad, Steve Roskens, a retired high school business teacher from Ackley, took her to many memorable Hawkeye games.
“We love the Hawkeyes,” she said, explaining that they have been football season ticket holders since the mid-80’s. “Herky even made a surprise visit to our wedding reception! We have gone to three football bowl games in Florida, two Outback Bowls in Tampa, and one Orange Bowl in Miami.
“We traveled to Chicago to watch the women in the Sweet Sixteen in 1996--they got beat by Vanderbilt,” she added. “That was our first experience of the NCAA tournament besides going to Carver.”
Chelsea said she has admired Hawkeye coaches C. Vivian Stringer, Angie Lee and Lisa Bluder for many years. But the recent team’s success means she now gets to share her admiration with her young daughter.
“It can be difficult sometimes with success to affect one’s character, and that is just something you don’t see with this group of women--and I attribute that to Coach Bluder and her staff. The chemistry of the team is just amazing to watch in person!”