The Waverly Garden Club had a successful event this weekend thanks to the work of many volunteers.
The club members are very active in the community.
Many of the rail trail planters, garden boxes and the flowers by Waverly's welcome signs or the new ball diamonds are a labor of love for volunteers of the garden club.
They continue a long tradition of gardeners before them that goes back to 1935.
Members have come and gone, but in the 88 years since the club began, its purpose, and many of its programs, remain the same. In the early 1930s, a time when progress was measured by the invention of the tin can (that stored food, milk and vegetables) a St. Andrew’s Episcopal pastor’s wife, Mrs. Giles Sharpley, in Waverly was upset about out-of-town residents bringing their tin cans to town and dumping them along Lover’s Lane and around the pretty river and parks.
As history goes, Sharpley decided to do something about this. She put the word out, organized a group in her backyard and handed out tasks to those in attendance. Thus, the Waverly Garden Club was born.
Her yellow house and backyard are still intact and can be found east of the Fareway store parking lot.
Waverly Garden Club has a rich history in this community and invites interested community members to join us for future meetings, events, and sales.
The club says its members are thankful to the leisure services city staff for helping them with the project.