The Waverly Garden Club is asking the public to donate plants for their annual plant sale on Saturday, May 21 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Waverly City Hydroelectric Dam Powerhouse, a historic brick building, located at 121 First Street NE (next to City Hall/Civic Center).
If you would like to donate plants, please label them with the name and if they are a certain color. If you have ditch lilies, contact us first. You may drop off your labeled plant donations at the building from Wednesday, May 11 to Wednesday, May 18 in the designated area outside the building.
The day of the sale, Waverly Light and Power will have representatives on hand to explain the history of the building and the generators, along with refreshments for sale goers/attendees.