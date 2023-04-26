The Waverly Garden Club will hold its annual public plant sale on Saturday, May 20 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Waverly City Hydroelectric Dam Powerhouse, a historic brick building, located at 121 1st Street NE, next to City Hall/Civic Center). If you would like to donate plants, you may drop off your labeled plant donations at the building from Wednesday, May 10 to Wednesday, May 17.
The Garden Club will be selling home-grown perennials that thrive in this climate, including hostas, lilies, iris, ferns, wildflowers, herbs and more. Proceeds from the sale will benefit beautification projects that the Waverly Garden Club sponsors in Waverly. For more information, contact Waverly Garden Club President Ann Henninger at ann.henninger@wartburg.edu or 319-352-5108, or Waverly Garden Club Historian Kris Brunkhorst at bobkris@brunkhorst.org or 319-352-0065. No early sales or admittance, and only cash or checks are accepted for payment.