The Municipal Golf Course for the city has reached a milestone and one that is a first in its category.
A fundraising initiative to replace the trees on the course has exceeded its $30,000 goal.
Garret Riordan, Waverly's Leisure Services director, said he is thankful for the generosity of the donors as many of the trees on the golf course needed replacement.
He said a lot of trees fell casualty to emerald ash and scotch pine diseases and had to be taken down. He estimated crews have taken down about 60 trees in the past five years.
Some of the trees on the golf course are there for aesthetics and others for safety, he added.
He said the money was raised from private donations through the Pro Shop and also through Waverly Trees Forever, a local group which made an initial $2,000 donation last year.
Additionally, late this summer, Waverly Trees Forever decided to offer even more help by matching whatever was raised in September and October.
“That added another $2,000, pushing us over the $30,000 goal,” Riordan said.
Crews have already planted 14 trees, including maple, hickory, oak and white pines on the course and plan to continue to plant in the spring and into next fall.
“We don’t know the exact number yet,” he said of the trees that will be bought with the money because the price depends on the size of the tree. “But we are hopeful we can replace a lot.”
