trees forever golf course

City and Waverly Trees Forever employees pose next to a newly planted tree on the Waverly Golf Course. From left: Dave Stevenson, Paula Stevenson, Paul Cheville, Chris Miller, Jordan David, Tim Sprat, Garret Riordan and Eric Schares.

 courtesy photo/

The Municipal Golf Course for the city has reached a milestone and one that is a first in its category.

A fundraising initiative to replace the trees on the course has exceeded its $30,000 goal.