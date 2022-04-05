Waverly-Shell Rock graduate Laura Bates, a junior who is apart of the Iowa Hawkeyes rowing team, was a part of the varsity first four that won Big Ten honors this past week. The Iowa Hawkeyes girls rowing team won the Big Ten Boat of the Week for the second consecutive time. Bates along with Livvy Osgood, Jaecee Hall, Heidi Hines and Cara Burns (coxswain) are the third rowing team in school history to receive multiple team of the week honors.
The team made their mark at the Grand Final in the Sunshine State Invitational in Florida with a time of 7 minutes and 20 seconds. This time was more than six seconds faster than second-place Kansas State. Bates and the Iowa Hawkeye rowing team will be in action April 9, travel to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Invitational.