Waverly-Shell Rock graduate Gretchen Ellerbroek received the S.T.A.R. Scholarship at the June 7 meeting of Waverly Chapter BC of P.E.O. This $2500 competitive award recognizes the accomplishments of graduating high school women planning to pursue post-secondary education. This was the first time since the S.T.A.R. award was developed in 2009 throughout the United States that a nominee from Chapter BC has received the scholarship.
Scholarship applicants are screened and interviewed each fall on the basis of excellence in leadership, extracurricular activities, community service, academics, and potential for success. Nominees complete essays to determine awards. P.E.O. is one of the largest community-based women’s organizations in North America with almost 250,000 initiated members. The P.E.O. organization provides loans, grants, and scholarships toward educational goals through six philanthropies.
Ellerbroek will be attending the University of Iowa to study biochemistry this fall. She is the daughter of Dr. Shawn and Angela Ellerbroek.