The Bremer County Veterans Affairs office has a new executive director. He is a Waverly-grown Marine.
The board of supervisors on Monday approved the hiring of Dan Bonzer, who is wrapping a master’s degree at the University of Northern Iowa in May.
Bonzer, 29, is currently interning with Friends of the Family in Waverly.
He told the supervisors that he had also been interning at the veterans affairs office and learning the ropes. He will receive further training and certification in June and work under the outgoing executive director Neal Jarnagin until the end of June.
Jarnagin, who started in the office in 2009, as a VA work study student, is stepping down from his duties at the helm of the office, but plans to remain involved in LZ Phoenix, the Waverly shelter.
Jarnagin introduced Bonzer to the supervisors.
A Waverly native, Bonzer grew up in town and graduated from Dunkerton High School in 2011.
He enlisted in the Marine Corps a month later and served in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina for four years.
In 2015, he returned to Waverly. For eight months, he detailed cars to pay the bills before enrolling at Hawkeye Community College where he earned an associate’s degree in liberal arts.
Two years later Bonzer earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Northern Iowa. Meanwhile, he worked at the Salvation Army shelters part time. After his bachelor’s degree, he worked as a housing specialist at the men’s shelter in Waterloo.
In the summer of 2021, Bonzer enrolled in the master’s program in social work, which he will finish in May.
Bonzer has his work cut out for him because two other pillars of that office are also leaving. Melinda Voy, the assistant director, who has worked in the office since 2017, is leaving to spend more time with family and Brent Steere, the chairman of the Bremer County VA Commission, is retiring after 40 years on the three-member governing board, which includes Robert O’Hare and Sara Gennerman.
At his introductory meeting with the board of supervisors Bonzer said he is ready for the challenge.
“It’s a big task, but I think I can do it,” he told Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday.