The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) updated its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2023, awarding 483 U.S. hospitals with a rating of five stars as of July 26. Waverly Health Center (WHC) was one of eight hospitals in Iowa to achieve a five-star rating.
“Our entire team is excited to be recognized in the top 8% of hospitals in the U.S. for the high quality health care we provide,” stated Jodi Geerts, WHC chief executive officer. “Our mission is to provide high quality, person-centered health care and a five-star quality rating is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff to meet each patient’s needs. We appreciate the trust our patients and their families have in us and we look forward to continuing our strong tradition of providing quality care.”
Waverly Health Center is a community-owned hospital serving residents in Waverly and throughout Northeast Iowa. The hospital and its clinics offer a wide range of services including family practice, women’s health, obstetrics, general surgery, surgical weight-loss and behavioral health. In addition, a full range of inpatient and outpatient hospital services such as surgery, laboratory testing, radiology imaging, cardiovascular testing, cardiopulmonary rehab and pain services are available.
The hospital recently completed a $36 million expansion and renovation on its main campus. The project included a new emergency department and outpatient medical services department, and adding clinic space for primary care, specialty services and visiting specialists.
CMS assigns star ratings to U.S. hospitals annually based on 46 hospital quality measures. These are divided into five quality categories: safety of care, mortality, patient experience, readmission rates and timely and effective care. Data reporting periods range from July 2018 to March 2022, depending on the measure. Quality ratings are available for review at medicare.gov/care-compare/.