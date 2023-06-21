The Waverly Health Center Auxiliary is proud to announce the winners of $12,000 in scholarships at the annual meeting held on June 7.
Winners include:
Devin Lagow, Waverly, is studying at Allen College, majoring in Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Gabby Corday, Denver, is studying at Rockhurst University, majoring in Doctorate of Physical Therapy.
Hidaly Hernandez, Phoenix, AZ, is studying at Wartburg College, majoring in Neuroscience, Spanish and Biology.
Katelynn Sauerbrei, Fairbank, is studying at Allen College, majoring in Nursing.
Kerrigan Kammeyer, Waterloo, is studying at Hawkeye Community College for Paramedic.
Kristin Hicok, Plainfield, is studying at Allen College, majoring in Bachelorette of Science in Nursing to Doctorate of Nursing Practice Bridge Program.
Miranda Vance, Clarksville, is studying at Allen College, majoring in Doctorate of Nursing Practice.
Riley Feeley, Dallas Center, is studying at Wartburg College, majoring in Biology (pre-medicine) and Spanish.
Sylvia Mata, Waterloo, is studying at Allen College, majoring in Nursing.
Scholarships are made possible by the WHC Gift Garden profits and various fundraisers sponsored each year by the Auxiliary. Special thanks to all WHC Auxiliary members, community members and hospital staff for supporting these fundraisers. We wish the best to all the recipients!
To learn more about the Auxiliary and how you can support WHC, contact Melinda Pitt, volunteer services manager, at (319) 483-4076 or MPitt@WaverlyHealthCenter.org.