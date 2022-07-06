Waverly Health Center (WHC) recently conducted a community health needs assessment to support its mission to provide high quality, person-centered health care. The assessment also complies with the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010 and federal tax-exemption rules.
The results show the health needs of the community and will help WHC and its community partners prioritize resources to meet those needs. The last assessment was completed in 2019.
WHC worked with Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner, Bremer County Public Health and the Waverly-Shell Rock Area United Way to complete research and to create a needs assessment survey. The survey was distributed to local service agencies, area employers and the public to determine the area’s key health needs.
A wide variety of national, state and county health statistics were also used to identify priority needs for the health center’s service area. The data was reviewed and ranked based on the impact on residents.
As a result of the analysis, the following areas were identified as the top community health needs to address:
Chronic Disease Management:
Heart Disease (including high blood pressure and high cholesterol)
Stroke
Diabetes
Access to Mental Health Services
Wellness and Aging Services:
Obesity Reduction
Preventative Exams and Vaccinations
Unintentional Injuries (falls and motor vehicle accidents)
To read the full assessment, go to bit.ly/3ycXSLD. If you’d like a printed copy, please call (319) 483-1360.