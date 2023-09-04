Waverly Health Center employees have stepped up to the plate to raise funds to donate to Cedar River Park’s ‘Swing for the trees’ tree campaign. Led by Dr. Ann Rathe, this $1,000 donation will be put towards Phase 3 of the campaign. The trees for Phase 3 will be planted during the United Way’s ‘Day of Caring’, which is taking place on Sept. 13, 2023. Members from the Waverly Exchange Club will be volunteering their time that day to help plant the trees alongside staff from the City of Waverly Parks and Vegetation Management Departments.
Waverly Health Center employees donate $1,000 for Phase 3 of Cedar River Park tree campaign
