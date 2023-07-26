Waverly Health Center (WHC) is hosting three support groups open to the public between August 1 and August 12. To view all support groups at WHC, visit WaverlyHealthCenter.org/services/support-groups/
Tuesday, August 1
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Caregiver Support Group
This group is meeting both via conference call and in person at WHC in the Carstensen-Gruben Room. To participate on the conference call, dial (312) 874-7636 and enter conference ID 88704. To join in person, use the orange entrance.
Call (319) 483-4118 with questions.
Monday, August 7
10 to 11 a.m. – Parkinson’s Singing Group
This group is open to whoever wants to join in the singing and fun. Meets every Monday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the Red Lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Pharmacy drive-thru window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor.
For more information, call (319) 483-4118.
Saturday, August 12
10 a.m. to Noon – Parkinson’s Support Group
Held the second Saturday of each month, this support group is intended for those affected by or have someone close to them affected by Parkinson’s disease.
This group meets in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. With questions, call (319) 352-4961.