Waverly Health Center (WHC) is hosting three events during the week of May 7 through 13:
Monday, May 8
10 to 11 a.m. – Parkinson’s Singing Group
This group is open to whoever wants to join in the singing and fun! Meets every Monday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the Red Lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Center Pharmacy drive-up window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor.
Tuesday, May 9
6 to 7 p.m. – Speakers Series: “Meet Mako SmartRobotics™ Surgery System”
Join to learn about the robotic-arm assisted surgery system that is changing the way knee and hip replacement surgery is performed. WHC has the Cedar Valley’s only Mako system. Learn more about the robotic-arm and its benefits, and watch it in action while Dr. Robert Bartelt demonstrates how it works in surgery.
The event will be held in person in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC and virtually via Google Meet. Those joining in person should park in the red lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Center Pharmacy drive-up window.
Those joining virtually can visit meet.google.com/otm-dqtt-fsq or dial in by phone at +1 859-935-4329 and enter PIN 250 228 378#
The presentation is free and open to the public. Call (319) 483-1360 with questions.
Saturday, May 13
10 a.m. to Noon – Parkinson’s Support Group
Held the second Saturday of each month, this support group is free and open to all. Plan to attend if you or someone close to you is affected by Parkinson’s disease.
The group meets in person in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the red lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Center Pharmacy drive-up window. Call (319) 352-4961 with questions.