Waverly Health Center (WHC) is hosting two educational events and two support groups to start the month of February. Below are the events scheduled for the week of February 4 through 10:
Saturday, Feb. 4
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – EMS Education Day
WHC Ambulance Department will be hosting the second annual EMS Education Day. This event is free and open to all EMS provider levels and nurses. Guests can join in person in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC and virtually via Google Meet. Those joining in person will get 8 CEH (T3, C2, A1 and O2), and those joining virtually will get 6 CEH (T3, C1 and O2). There will also be 8 nursing contact hours.
Topics covered include Trauma Assessment, 12 Lead Interpretation, Burn Treatment, Airway Management (hands-on skills learning, in-person only), Refusals and Importance of Documentation, Code Blue Scenario and Practice (hands-on skills learning, in-person only), Safe Ambulance Operation and Bleeding Cessation. WHC is IBON approved provider #352.
Registration is required by emailing Nick Nedza at NNedza@WaverlyHealthCenter.org by February 1, 2023.
Monday, Feb. 6
10 to 11 a.m. – Parkinson’s Singing Group
This group is open to whoever wants to join in the singing and fun! Meets every Monday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the Red Lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Pharmacy drive-thru window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor.
For more information, call (319) 483-4118.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Caregiver Support Group
This group is meeting both via conference call and in person at WHC in the Carstensen-Gruben Room. To participate on the conference call, dial (312) 874-7636 and enter conference ID 88704. To join in person, use the orange entrance.
Call (319) 483-4118 with questions.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
6 to 7 p.m. – Speakers Series: “Meet Mako SmartRobotics™ Surgery System”
Join us to learn about the robotic-arm assisted surgery system that is changing the way knee and hip replacement surgery is performed. WHC has the Cedar Valley’s only Mako system. Learn more about the robotic-arm and watch it in action while Dr. Robert Bartelt demonstrates how it works in surgery.
The event will be held in person in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC and virtually via Google Meet. Those joining in person should park in the red lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Center Pharmacy drive-up window.
Those joining virtually can visit meet.google.com/otm-dqtt-fsq or dial in by phone at +1 859-935-4329 and enter PIN 250 228 378#
The presentation is free and open to the public. Call (319) 483-1360 with questions.
