Waverly Health Center (WHC) is hosting two support groups during the week of April 30 through May 6. With questions or for more information on either event, call (319) 483-4118.
Monday, May 1
10 to 11 a.m. – Parkinson’s Singing Group
This group is open to whoever wants to join in the singing and fun! Meets every Monday in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC. Park in the Red Lot and use the Tendrils Event Entrance near the Pharmacy drive-up window. Take the elevator to the fourth floor.
Tuesday, May 2
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia and Caregiver Support Group
This group is meeting both via conference call and in person at WHC in the Carstensen-Gruben Room. To participate on the conference call, dial (312) 874-7636 and enter conference ID 88704. To join in person, use the orange entrance.