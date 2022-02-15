Waverly Health Center (WHC) is offering two events during the week of Feb. 13 through 20:
Wednesday, Feb. 16
3 to 5 p.m. – Advance Care Planning Clinic
Completing a Living Will or Medical Power of Attorney can help make your wishes known upfront regarding any future medical treatment and care, should you become unable to voice your needs. WHC offers free assistance to help you through the process.
The clinic will be held by appointment only. Masks are required. Call (319) 483-1361 to register. Bring a valid ID.
Thursday, Feb. 17
6 to 7 p.m. – “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right For Me?”
Has your weight caused problems, emotional pain, or prevented you from taking part in social and physical activities? If you’ve tried to lose weight without success, plan to attend this free presentation, either in person in Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC or via Google Meet.
To join via Google, visit meet.google.com/yea-uhvz-nab
Or you can dial +1 320-322-1953 and enter PIN 189 717 726#
This presentation is open to all. Call (319) 483-1360 to register. Masks are required.