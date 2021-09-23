Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host a “Welcome to Medicare” presentation on Thursday, September 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Tendrils Rooftop Garden. This event is free and open to the public.
WHC has partnered with the State of Iowa Insurance Division to sponsor the Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) for Bremer County and the surrounding area. The program has seven trained volunteers who provide free, confidential counseling and information to individuals with questions about Medicare.
Registration is requested at (319) 352-4942.