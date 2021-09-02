Waverly Health Center (WHC) will host the following support groups and classes the week of Sept. 5-11:
Tuesday, Sept. 7:
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Alzheimer’s/Dementia Music Therapy and Caregiver Support Group
Caregivers are encouraged to bring their loved ones with Alzheimer’s/dementia to share in a separate music therapy session, led by WHC’s board-certified music therapist, via conference call. No musical background is needed.
• Call: 312-874-7636
• Enter the conference ID 88704 when prompted
Call 319-483-4118 with questions.
6 to 8 p.m. – Breastfeeding Class
Expecting? Plan to participate in our breastfeeding class! Open to all, whether you plan to deliver at WHC or not. An International Board Certified Lactation Consultant will review basic principles and what to expect when breastfeeding. Significant others are encouraged to participate. Fee is $20. Please contact the birthing center at 319-352-4953 to register.
Location: Carstensen-Gruben Room (Orange Lot/Entrance)
Thursday, Sept. 9:
5 p.m. – Heartsaver® Courses
Heartsaver® CPR and AED: 5 to 9 p.m.
Heartsaver CPR & AED is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches CPR and AED use. It also includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant. Fee is $60.
Heartsaver® CPR & AED and First Aid Training – 5 to 10 p.m.
Heartsaver CPR & AED is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that teaches CPR and AED use. It also includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant.
Heartsaver First Aid is a classroom, video-based, instructor-led course that teaches students critical skills to respond to and manage an emergency in the first few minutes until emergency medical services arrive. Additional fee is $25.
Participants will receive a two-year completion card upon successful completion of the class(es). These classes do not fulfill the requirement for healthcare professionals. Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment are required at 319- 352-4939. You may download the registration form at waverlyhealthcenter.org/classes.