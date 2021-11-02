Waverly Health Center will welcome the public to a presentation, “Navigating Grief and Loss During the Holidays,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Heather Peiffer, LMSW, will present on the topic from Cedar Valley Hospice.
This presentation will discuss grief and provide tips to help navigate the holiday season. It is free and open to all. Registration is requested at 319-483-1360.
This event will be held in person at Tendrils Rooftop Garden and via Google Meet.
Join by Google Meet: meet.google.com/oxr-obuj-bjb.
Join by Phone: (US) +1 234-339-0134 PIN: 457 847 709#.